Errors, bugs, questions - page 175
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
For all demo accounts.
I told you, recalculating balances and lots is not an option.
Although I will have to do it as a last resort. I don't have enough problems with transferring trades to MT4, I have to organize additional calculations in this regard.
I personally find it easier to organize an account with 0.01 lot.
My thanks, I am very happy about it.
PS
What kind of account would this one be called?
The matter of position is not so important for me.
I`m afraid that if you`re going to change your EA for every trader, you`re going to get tired of catching up with your rivals.
Today you are too lazy to write a check, but tomorrow you'll be too lazy to push the button and make money.
As for the transfer of trades, have you ever thought that MT5 can have a 100,000 deposit and MT4 has 10,000 how will you keep a reasonable MM?
Developers.
What build has the following phenomenon already been observed (and very often).
OC - Win XP SP3 MUI 32 bit
Are there any special actions, circumstances, etc.?
Placing checkboxes indicating news release times on the charts along the abscissa axis is a very unfortunate solution.
Is there any way to disable their display?
Placing checkboxes indicating news release times on the charts along the abscissa axis is a very unfortunate solution.
Is there any way to disable their display?
If you don't disable the auto-refresh, all of the e-ments will be displayed again when you restart.
Are there any special actions, circumstances, etc.?
It happens from time to time. When restarting the terminal, the symbols appear.
I understand that they are always in the list, only under certain conditions they become invisible after startup.
At the same time, charts of currency pairs are open (a total of 10 charts).
Good for you that the innovation was just right for you, but I don't share your position.
If you change MTs for every trader, you'll get tired of swallowing the dust catching up with your competitors.
Today you are too lazy to write a check, and tomorrow you will be too lazy to push the button launching your Expert Advisor to make money.
As for transferring trades, have you thought that MT5 can have a 100,000 depo and MT4 a 10,000 depo how will you keep a reasonable MM ?
And what does MT have to do with it? There are plenty of places on MT4 where you can open an account with 0.01 lot. Why can't they be in MT5 as well?
I have a check and not one.
You can do it with 100 000 or 1000 000, but I do not understand what is easier to trade on accounts with "equal" trading conditions or to make a bunch of additional checks in two EAs + take into account similar features in third-party software.
What does MT change have to do with it? There are plenty of places on MT4 where you can open accounts with a minimum lot size of 0.01. Why can't they also be on MT5?
I have a check and more than one.
I can change 100 000 or 1000 000, but I do not understand what is easier to trade on accounts with "equal" trading conditions or to do a bunch of additional checks in two EAs + take into account similar features in third-party software.
It's easier with the same trading conditions.
But the truth of life is that the conditions of MQ-Demo and real brokerage company (in which the user's account) often do not coincide.
And it's not sure that the end user will use MQ-Demo.
MT5 dealing platforms start very quickly. In a month there will be about ten Dealing Center for MT5 (it's still a demo).
We just need to make a rule to consider different situations. By the way, the quotes in different brokerage companies do not coincide.
It's easier with the same trading conditions.
But the truth of life is that the conditions of MQ-Demo and the real brokerage company (where the user's account is) very often do not coincide, so what do you think?
And it's not the fact that the end user will use MQ Demo.
MT5 Dealing very fast. In a month there will be about ten Dealing Center for MT5 (it's still a demo).
We just need to make a rule to consider different situations. By the way, the quotes in different brokerage companies do not coincide.
For MT5 I already have 3-4 brokerage companies already selected. I am not interested in all of them, even if they are 1000.
My broker will be probably the best in all aspects. For MT4 and MT5.
And now I'm thinking about automation of other processes
PS
If I´m not an expert, I will trade on my own account and I´m the one who has traded on Alpari, and I´m sure it will not be a problem for me.
I have always traded on my own account, I have also traded on my own brokerage company.
All nuances related to possible date differences are considered.
PPS
Maybe in the future I will make the processing more universal, but now I need something else...
...
I am the end user, the real account is also mine, I chose the VC.
I think this is the end of the story....
I do not mind that you write the code for yourself, I am against the fact that you require from MQ a platform for yourself.
It turns out that I'm not a user, but only you.
I agree, it's time to stop, you're already turning to trolling. Good luck with that.