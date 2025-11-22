Errors, bugs, questions - page 86
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
I don't think so. Overloading of standard functions is better not directly, but by declaring them in classes...
"I don't think so" would seem to refer to whether such a feature will remain in the future,
because that is now a possibility.
Why in classes, why can't we make an inluder of all overloaded standard functions and stick it everywhere?
Oh wonder, it turns out you can overload predefined functions.
or is it a bug ???
You can, but be careful not to be surprised later (when you forget about overloading). See example for Context Resolution Operation ( :: )
Thank you, I see. That way you can set the overload scope and not have to worry about its fate.
But in this case I think it's the inluder variant which will be useful, because it's quite handy to select a position by a previously defined id.
So Eva will evidently have no brains because they'll have to give them to mql experts - they can program all sorts of stuff here ... :о)
Zy Eva will probably be left without brains because they'll have to give them to mql experts, or they'll program all sorts of stuff here ... :о)
better DoubleToString at once, so that you don't get caught up in the future
The compiler is "silent" when checking for equality
The compiler is "silent" when checking for equality
So, first the assignment Time=0 is doneand then it is checked whether it is true or false. Why should he care?
The compiler is "silent" when checking for equality
Standard error of many people, I myself sometimes get caught (comparison is implemented differently in different languages)...