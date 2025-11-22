Errors, bugs, questions - page 1722
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Probably in month 10 the structure of the tick data has changed (perhaps a lot of additional information has been introduced). Or maybe it's just that the symbol has become actively traded.
Right now, when querying with such a script:
on the server "Open-Broker" the size of ticks (and in month 10 it is not final, ticks continue to be uploaded)
Thanks for the message.
The problem has been found and fixed.
Correction will be available in next build of the terminal.
The new fixed terminal will be available on MetaQuotes-Demo at the end of the week (probably earlier - build must be higher than 1437).
To update, you just need to connect terminal to MetaQuotes-Demo.
Thanks again.
Is the tick history on BCS and Otkritie identical?
As far as the idea is concerned, they have only one data provider - the stock exchange. So, the tick history on real (not demo) accounts must be the same.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and trading strategy testing
List of changes in MetaTrader 5 Client Terminal builds
MetaQuotes Software Corp., 2016.10.06 17:12
We urge all traders to join the testing of the new version of the platform to try out all its features themselves and help the developers in fixing the bugs found.
By the appearance of DRAW_CANDLES it is impossible to determine where the opening and closing of the candle is.
For example, I make DRAW_BARS. We can see where the bullish and bearish bars are. I change the buffers style to DRAW_CANDLES - we see nothing!
What is the point of such DRAW_CANDLES! Make a visual distinction between bull/bear candles!
The reason seems to lie in the fact that DRAW_CANDLES is implemented through DRAW_HISTOGRAM - you can achieve a full visual match by using four buffers.
As a consequence, on MT4, where there is no DRAW_CANDLES, it is possible to achieve the same via DRAW_HISTOGRAM.
Accidental error in execution
The Expert is running on the chart and the Script is running periodically. The Script and the Expert contain import ex5 and are periodically compiled together, as well as ex5 modules separately. After the next expert compilation, when I ran the script - the above error appeared.
After rebooting MetaTrader 5 (1437) - the error is not reproduced
Accidental error in execution
The Expert is running on the chart and the Script is running periodically. The Script and the Expert contain import ex5 and are periodically compiled together, as well as ex5 modules separately. After the next expert compilation, when I ran the script - the above error appeared.
After rebooting MetaTrader 5 (1437) - the error is not reproduced
Please advise, was it possible that terminal and/or running MQL programs consumed a lot of memory (there may be records of it in logs)?
Please tell me if there was high memory consumption by terminal and/or MQL programs (there may be logging information about that)?
IS 0 18:29:42.715 Terminal MetaTrader 5 build 1437 started (MetaQuotes Software Corp.)
KK 0 19:30:40.328 Terminal RAM: 725 Mb reserved, 304 Mb committed
FJ 0 20:30:40.474 Terminal RAM: 1438 Mb reserved, 330 Mb committed
KM 0 21:30:41.257 Terminal RAM: 1533 Mb reserved, 354 Mb committed
PJ 0 21:49:56.307 Terminal exit initiated
The memory may not have been released in time. I will monitor the Terminal RAM: If the situation repeats, I will contact you with details.
question about a two-dimensional array.
on µl5 when declaring array gives error '[' - invalid index value
information from https://www.mql5.com/ru/docs/basis/types/dynamic_array
here it should be noted that this part of the help on µl5 is a fair copy of the help on µl4, up to a comma. please specify how to declare such array in µl5, and also if necessary correct the help, if the example from the help does not work
And if you read it carefully, it turns out that the array should be declared as follows:
I have a project of dozens of mqh. All of them are in different folders. And some mqh have the same name, but different path (builds, in short).
But when compiling, the log shows the names of mqh files WITHOUT paths! Add, please.