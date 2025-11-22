Errors, bugs, questions - page 1512
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Good thing I caught you. :)
What lines in the terminal configuration files need to be deleted so that the charts windows opened last time won't open? Where is it prescribed?
Good thing I caught you. :)Maybe there should be some in-house functionality to reset the terminal settings, so you don't have to dig through *ini files manually?
Which lines in the terminal configuration files need to be deleted so that the chart windows opened last time won't open? Where is it spelled out?
None.
Chart windows open according to the chartXX.chr files in the current profile folder
Good to hear! Thank you for listening to constructive criticism.
It's not certain that we're going to change behaviour.
Note in mt 4 help
in help
Selects a symbol in the MarketWatch window or removes a symbol from the window.
boolSymbolSelect(
stringname,// symbol name
selectbool// enable or disable
);
This description is misleading, as the user may think that by using the EA to select a symbol in the Market Watch, select from a list of symbols that already exist.
The correct text would be Adds a symbol to the MarketWatch window (Market Watch) or removes a symbol from this window.
In this case there will be no double interpretation.
SYMBOL_SELECT
Indicates that the symbol is selected in Market Watch.
Some symbols may not appear in Market Watch, but still be selected.
bool
Same thing, I have taken my time to tell the EA which symbol I have selected with mouse on Market Watch. The result is just a waste of time.
Correct description of symbol added/seen in Market Watch.
This is what I had to waste my time on, because I was misled...
1. Why isn't the screen saved?
2016.02.18 21:50:09.043 Screenshot: cannot save temp file
2. it's not the first time I've noticed that the indicator doesn't display data, but stretches to zero! Why?
There are about 20 indicators in one window. There were many more and everything was fine. I have attached the indicator.
When installing the indicator, the "Expert Advisors" tab displays a message:
2016.02.18 21:59:40.295 EquityHedgeGraph4 EURUSD,H1: initialized
2016.02.18 21:59:40.285 EquityHedgeGraph4 EURUSD,H1: uninit reason 5
and when it displays normally, then:
2016.02.18 21:43:39.483 Custom indicator EquityHedgeGraph4 EURUSD,H1: loaded successfully
win 7/64 mt4/950
there are 3 questions/desires:
1. Glitch with windows (on all my computers): when deploying embedded windows, a "hole" appears on the right side between the window border and the shell border (in the terminal and editor)
2. The unfortunate glass...
No 1 - besides its general discomfort, it's still stuck in terminal from where it can't be removed, because its last location is saved... To retrieve it, I have to shrink down terminal and "throw" the beaker onto desktop... and this in times of market volatility! That's great...! And the market glass is stuck in the terminal, because you try to stretch the market glass to the whole screen to see at least a bit more prices, because it's impossible to adjust the font size and line spacing in the market glass leads to the fact that on 1366x768 screen you can see only about 10 levels up and down, which is clearly not enough
#2 - the window position is remembered but the last settings in the glass are not... In particular, when opening the tumbler, you constantly have to press "zoom out" all the way
3. CopyTicks()
I take it that the problem has not been solved yet (this is after the new features were announced 8 months ago) ? The data comes inconsistent (Real, broker "Otkritie"): flags, doubled (and spent) ticks, no milliseconds at all (i.e. data are: 20:01:00.000, 20:05:36.000, etc.)! The presence of milliseconds is important! Besides, there is no response to check the BUY/SELL flags...
And there's also no way to get a transaction ID (if added to the functionality, then there would be no need to check ticks against a specific sampling period).
Example:
there is a time of ticks in exchange (sec.msec=volume): 03.100=5, 03.150=5, 03.300=5, 03.400=10... I am pulling ticks for the whole day at 2000 (limit) and part of some package captures the first two with a return time of 03.000 sec... how do I know which tick I stopped at without a trade ID? which one should I start with if they are all supposedly at 03.000 ???? Add the ID from the exchange
here's the comparer (just get the last 200 ticks and take the data out of the loop)
________________
ah yes, here is the system data:
there are 3 questions/desires:
1. Glitch with windows (on all my computers): when deploying embedded windows, a "hole" appears on the right side between the window border and the shell border
...
there are 3 questions/desires:
1. Glitch with windows (on all my computers): when deploying embedded windows, a "hole" appears on the right side between window border and shell border (in terminal and editor)
On Windows 10 x64, I've never encountered this error on the 1241 build. After "Expand" command, the graphics window is fully deployed, without any hole:
You probably have some settings changed inside the operating system (maybe getting into trimming the operating system's regular features or cleaning the registry or the like...).
...
2. The unfortunate glass...
No 1 - besides its general inconvenience, it's still stuck in terminal from where it can't be pulled out, because its last location is saved... to extract it, you have to shrink terminal and "throw" the beaker onto desktop... and this in times of market volatility! That's great...! And the market glass is stuck in the terminal, because you try to stretch the market glass to the whole screen to see at least a bit more prices, because it's impossible to adjust the font size and line spacing in the market glass leads to the fact that on 1366x768 screen you can see only about 10 levels up and down, which is clearly not enough
#2 - the window position is remembered but the last settings in the glass are not... In particular, when opening the glass, you constantly have to press "zoom out" all the way
When dragging the glass with the mouse, press either "Shift" or "Ctrl" or "Alt" at this moment.
3. CopyTicks()
I take it the problem is not solved yet (it's after announcement of new functions 8 months ago) ? The data comes inconsistent (Real, broker "Otkritie"): flags are off, doubled (and spent) ticks, no milliseconds at all (i.e. data are: 20:01:00.000, 20:05:36.000, etc.)! The presence of milliseconds is important! In addition, there is no reaction to check BUY/SELL flags...
My advice would be to make an application to ServiceDesk with a detailed description, with your code (which shows ticks), with screenshots.