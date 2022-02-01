SymbolSelect is not updating the highlighted symbol in market watch

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Hi I has an indicator/EA that will change my chart symbol when I click a button following the market watch order. I am expecting code below to update my Market Watch windows.

int OnInit()
{
    SymbolSelect(_Symbol, true);
}

Let say when i run this Indicator on EU chart, I am expecting EU is highlighted as below but its not happening.


" ... symbol should be selected in this window". This is what the documentation say.


Can anyone advise me on this. Is it even possible to make it work?

[Deleted]  
mAnCaH: Hi I has an indicator/EA that will change my chart symbol when I click a button following the market watch order. I am expecting code below to update my Market Watch windows.

Let say when i run this Indicator on EU chart, I am expecting EU is highlighted as below but its not happening. " ... symbol should be selected in this window". This is what the documentation say. Can anyone advise me on this. Is it even possible to make it work?

The documentation is somewhat misleading. Their meaning of "select" in the MQL5 code is equivalent to "show" when doing it on the terminal user interface. It does not have anything to do with "highlighting" it as if you had clicked and selected it.
 
Fernando Carreiro:
The documentation is somewhat misleading. Their meaning of "select" in the MQL5 code is equivalent to "show" when doing it on the terminal user interface. It does not have anything to do with "highlighting" it as if you had clicked and selected it.
I see. Thank you for the clarification. Is there an alternative to achieve what I want or is it impossible with mql4?
[Deleted]  
mAnCaH: I see. Thank you for the clarification. Is there an alternative to achieve what I want or is it impossible with mql4?

Unfortunately not! As far as I know, it is not possible via MQL code! There might be a way of doing it using the Windows API, but it might be too complex to be of any practical use.

 
Fernando Carreiro #:

Unfortunately not! As far as I know, it is not possible via MQL code! There might be a way of doing it using the Windows API, but it might be too complex to be of any practical use.

Hi :)
I have the same question, but for MQL5?
[Deleted]  
Ticard_Real #: I have the same question, but for MQL5?

The answer remains the same irrespective of it being MQL5 or MQL4.

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