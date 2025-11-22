Errors, bugs, questions - page 1517

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[Deleted]  

I also have a question about stopping programmes. Is it possible to add a "universal" quick unloading function to languages for any type of program? Or add functions like ExpertRemove() for indicators and scripts. You can, of course, solve the problem by dividing by 0 or overriding the array. But, somehow, it is not nice.

 
Good evening. I am a beginner. I decided to learn mql5. After compiling the program, I start the tester and it won't start. The following entry in the log is "tester not started because the account is not specified". What may be the problem?
 
g_Hab:
Good evening. I am a beginner. I decided to learn mql5. After compiling the program, I start the tester and it won't start. The following entry in the log is "tester not started because the account is not specified". What may be the problem?
The tester is started from the terminal. Are you logged in to your trading account in the terminal?
 
Yes, that was exactly the problem. Thanks, I've got it sorted. Plugged inthe account and it's on!
 

You don't seem to follow your intuitive logic.

What a nice innovation.



But it would be more correct

Intuitive logic says that the number of products in the row is the number of orders and the number of posts.

Like this (IMHO)...

[Deleted]  
Can you expand the number of object types in mql4 to create indicator buffers?
[Deleted]  
Slawa:

In the queue. The application is only two hours old.

Generally, such questions should be asked in a forum. Because it can affect a lot of people. I'll take the liberty of quoting you and then answering.

This is planned behaviour. In addition, it is explicitly described in the documentation

Upload and download involve a complete reinitialization of everything.

In Five, as you have rightly pointed out, the situation is similar.

It's true, it was historically in four, and we changed this behavior at first when moving to new MQL4 (to make it like Expert Advisors, i.e. the expected behavior). But a lot of questions arose with the old indicators, that were based on this initialization. We were forced to return

In the five, this was the case immediately because of the architecture. When you change the parameters, the old indicator with the old parameters is destroyed and the new indicator with changed parameters is created.

Bug.

When you change the colour, width or buffer type, global variables are not unloaded in the indicator.

 
Vasyl Nosal:

Bug.

If you change colour, width or buffer type, global variables are not uploaded in the indicator.

  1. Please always check such details: terminal type, terminal build, type and digit capacity of the operating system (by the way, these data are in the first three lines of the "Journal" tab after rebooting the terminal).
  2. Is this a question about global variables or about global terminal variables?
  3. What do you mean by "upload"?
  4. In general, you need to do point 1 and attach the code that demonstrates the problem.
[Deleted]  
Karputov Vladimir:
  1. Please always specify such details: terminal type, terminal build, operating system type and digit capacity (by the way, these data are contained in the first three lines of the "Log" tab after restarting the terminal).
  2. Is this a question about global variables or about global terminal variables?
  3. What do you mean by "upload"?
  4. In general you need to do point 1 and attach the code that demonstrates the problem.

Aren't you going to ban me?

What if you think it's a decompile?

[Deleted]  
2016.02.25 12:00:55.658 FXOpen MetaTrader build 950 started (FXOpen Investments Inc.)

2016.02.25 12:00:55.659 Windows 7 Ultimate (x64 based PC), IE 09.00, UAC, 8 x AMD FX-8320 Eight-Core Processor , RAM: 8852 / 12189 Mb, HDD: 237553 / 307626 Mb, GMT+02:00

int fg=90;

////////////////////////////////////
void OnCalculte(...)
  {
  Alert(fg);
 fg=100;

}

First alert 90, then 100 100 100 100...

changecolour, width or buffer type in the properties

and on 100 100 100 100

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