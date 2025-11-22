Errors, bugs, questions - page 2338
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There seems to have been a recent change in behaviour. A while ago, the order was different - global variables and statics were initialised in the same order (in declaration order). I.e. in this case first a and then b. Could be wrong, but unlikely.
Can't compile, errors:
'a' - too complex, simplify the macro temp.mq5 24 10
's' - struct member undefined temp.mq5 24 10
...
I.e. the preprocessor seems to be trying to recursively expand a.
I wonder if it's the broker doing this or a bug in mt 4?
Before writing this - I wasn't lazy - I checked in MetaTrader 4 build 765x32 (MetaEditor build 1035x32) - everything is the same. And this is 2014 (!)
Yes, I was wrong again.
I wonder if this is the broker doing this or some bug in mt 4?
Register a real signal on it, if it goes through then it's a DC. There are cent accounts that are displayed as normal (which many signalers use), but you have a cooler option ))).
Started running a lot of cross-platform code on MT4. Is there no debugger there? Running it on F5, but it's not slowing down anywhere.
So far I have to do debugging under 5, which is crutchy in some cases.
fxsaber: Стал много запускать кроссплатформенный код на MT4. Там отладчика что ли нет? Запускаю по F5, но нигде не тормозится.Пока приходится отладкой заниматься под пятеркой, что костыльно в некоторых случаях.
the breakpoint in MT4 is exactly triggered, on the left side of the field in the meta-editor click
the breakpoint in MT4 works exactly, on the left field in the meta-editor click
Run.
Run.
I checked, yes you are right - breakpoint does not work in MT4 when testing on historical data, I checked on standard Moving Average EA - it does not work!
ZZY: I tried adding DebugBreak() to the code - no result, still cannot stop the test and exit to the debugger
ZZZY: A breakpoint when testing on real data, works
ZZZY: breakpoint when testing on real data, works
Mine doesn't work on real data either.