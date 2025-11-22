Errors, bugs, questions - page 704
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Bank Holiday
What does it mean?
Why do other currency pairs receive quotes?
Multicurrency testing on all ticks from 2012 02 17 to today (14 pairs) is stalling
Multicurrency testing on all ticks from 2012 02 17 to today (14 pairs) is stalling
Multicurrency testing on all ticks from 2012 02 17 to today (14 pairs) is stalling
Server MetaQuotes-Demo?
AlpariNZ-MT5
And TERMINAL_MAXBARS how much is it set? Maybe you should try to decrease it?
50000 only three charts are open (one has 50000 bars and the other two have 3000)
Terminal consumes 210MB of RAM
Tester in testing mode 620MB
Win7 x64 licensed (had it with notebook)
Bank Holiday
What does it mean?
Why do other currency pairs receive quotes?
I can't decide for myself, is it normal or not? Is it so in all C and C++-like languages?
The result is: 200.0 199 199
If anyone knows, please advise.
I can't decide, is it normal or not? Is it so in all C and C++-like languages?
The result is: 200.0 199 199
If anyone knows, please give me a hint.
Try to run the following script (about Print function bugs - that's the next question):
Try running a script like this (the Print bug is the next question):
Thank you !