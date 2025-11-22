Errors, bugs, questions - page 704

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Dima_S:
Bank Holiday

What does it mean?

Why do other currency pairs receive quotes?

 

Multicurrency testing on all ticks from 2012 02 17 to today (14 pairs) is stalling 

LJ      0       ******* (EURUSD,H1)     16:49:20        2012.02.27 05:00:03   CTrade::PositionOpen:  [done]
EO      3       MemoryException 16:51:46        831520768 bytes not available
CG      3       MemoryException 16:51:46        804257792 bytes not available
HL      3       Tester  16:51:46        stopped on 22% of testing interval
 
olyakish:

Multicurrency testing on all ticks from 2012 02 17 to today (14 pairs) is stalling

And TERMINAL_MAXBARS how much is set? Maybe try reducing it?
 
olyakish:

Multicurrency testing on all ticks from 2012 02 17 to today (14 pairs) is stalling

MetaQuotes-Demo server?
 
antt:
Server MetaQuotes-Demo?

AlpariNZ-MT5

Yedelkin:
And TERMINAL_MAXBARS how much is it set? Maybe you should try to decrease it?

50000 only three charts are open (one has 50000 bars and the other two have 3000)

Terminal consumes 210MB of RAM

Tester in testing mode 620MB

Win7 x64 licensed (had it with notebook)


 
Dima_S:
Bank Holiday
pusheax:

What does it mean?

Why do other currency pairs receive quotes?

It means that the banks are on holiday) And because not all banks come with quotes anyway.
 

I can't decide for myself, is it normal or not? Is it so in all C and C++-like languages?

//------------------------------------
// Script program start function
//------------------------------------
void OnStart()
  {
  int i,j;
  double a,b;

  a=7.0/200.0;
  b=7.0/a;

  i=(int)b;
  j=(int)floor(b);
  
  Print(b,"   ",i,"   ",j);
  }

The result is: 200.0 199 199

If anyone knows, please advise.

 
victorg:

I can't decide, is it normal or not? Is it so in all C and C++-like languages?

The result is: 200.0 199 199

If anyone knows, please give me a hint.

Try to run the following script (about Print function bugs - that's the next question):

//------------------------------------
// Script program start function
//------------------------------------
void OnStart()
  {
  int i,j;
  double a,b;

  a=7.0/200.0;
  b=7.0/a;

  i=(int)b;
  j=(int)floor(b);
  
  Print(DoubleToString(b,16),"   ",i,"   ",j);
  }
 
Yedelkin:

Try running a script like this (the Print bug is the next question):

Thank you !
 
victorg:
Thank you !
And let's leave the question about the Print() function's faults open, shall we? :)
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