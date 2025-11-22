Errors, bugs, questions - page 652
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I can't figure out why EURUSD high, low, open, close values are the same?
I used the CopyRates function to test 22 currency pairs and only EURUSD high,low,open,close have the same number.
I tried to use another brokerage company, but the results were the same.
I tried all timeframes, all the same for EURUSD, High-Low values give 0.
The figure shows the High-Low values for 22 currency pairs.
Tried all timeframes, all the same for EURUSD, High-Low is 0.
The figure shows the High-Low values for 22 currency pairs.
Only the way (code) to get quotes to calculate "High-Low values" is not specified.
Only the method (code) of obtaining quotes to obtain the "High-Low value" is not specified.
Should it be special for EURUSD?
I repeat: "The method (code) of receiving quotes is not specified". What such code should be "for EURUSD" - that's the next question.
I repeat: "The method (code) of receiving quotes is not specified". What this code should be "for EURUSD" is the next question.
If the Expert Advisor is running in the real mode, everything is OK.
But in the Strategy Tester for EURUSD High and Low values are equal.
I think we just need to correct the history for EURUSD of the strategy tester and that's it.
build 586after installing a new hard drive, mt5 terminal stopped saving username and password, now every time it starts it asks for them again, "save personal settings and data at startup" is checked
any suggestions on how to fix it?
What would that mean and how to correct it?
Just going to change my 'life' on the internet so to speak, I'm quite a famous person and I want to be forgotten and not known by everyone.
- What's your last name?
- I'm an artist in large and small theatres, and my surname is too famous to be mentioned!
Why is there such a big difference, under equal conditions, in resource consumption when the terminal is open (on the desktop) and minimised?
Open:
In minimised:
Why is there such a big difference, under equal conditions, in resource consumption when the terminal is open (on the desktop) and minimised?
Open:
In minimised: