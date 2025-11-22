Errors, bugs, questions - page 1263
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Bild 1036
Something with the silver and gold charts, when zooming in with the mouse behind the price jackal. It doesn't go, very small step.
I do not know how to formulate it. Just open the chart and move the mouse over the price.
does not go at all? or does it go until the bottom negative values do not show?
ZS: maybe the scale is 1:1 in the settings.
does it not drive at all? or does it drive until negative values appear at the bottom?
SZZ: Maybe the scale is 1:1 in the settings.
does it not drive at all? or does it drive until negative values appear at the bottom?
ZS: Probably a 1:1 scale in the settings.
Rides, but very slowly, as if counting thousands of dollars.
ps no, on the gold 1x1... where to look for the price then :-)
On the vertical scale (price scale) you need to try changing the vertical scale. Very tight. Especially noticeable on large timeframes.
Yes, it is.
What is it, a mistake?
Is it an error or not?
In MT5 and MT4 the CHARTEVENT_CHART_CHANGE event is processed differently.
In MT5, when the specified event occurs in OnChartEvent(), you can immediately get updated values of CHART_PRICE_MAX and CHART_PRICE_MIN.
In MT4, when the specified event occurs in OnChartEvent(), you can get only the old values of CHART_PRICE_MAX and CHART_PRICE_MIN.
The specified values will be updated only at the event following the CHARTEVENT_CHART_CHANGE event.
Question for MT4:
What does the message "indicator is too slow, 370086734 ms. rewrite the indicator, please"?
Because 370086734 ms = 102 hours, but the message pops up right after the launch of MT4 terminal with the indicator.
I have a question: will the terminal will ask users of commercial products to rewrite the indicator as well?
P.S. The indicator itself does not visually slow down in any way.
In "Payments" Date Number Transaction Reference Sender Receiver Amount
the last transaction is written in capital letters and semi-transparent, why ?
In "Payments" Date Number Transaction Reference Sender Receiver Amount
the last transaction is written in capital letters and semi-transparent, why ?
It looks like frozen funds transferred to you, apparently for subscribing to a signal.
Yes, for the subscription, can you tell me what this means ?
If the buyer has subscribed to the seller's signal, their funds are frozen until the subscription expires, as I understand it. At the end of the term, the funds are transferred to the seller.
ZS. I assume so, as I am neither a seller of signals, nor a subscriber. But by analogy with freelance service we can make such a conclusion (I did something there at one time).