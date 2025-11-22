Errors, bugs, questions - page 2149
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I'm testing on my remote servers - it doesn't work. I have tested it on my remote servers, it does not work, I can only run it if I have MT files on my local machine, COMMON is not used for optimization
Forum on trading, automated trading systems, and trading strategy testing.
Bugs, bugs, questions
fxsaber, 2018.02.27 13:51
Well not from Common folder (common for Terminal and local Agents), but from Sandbox.
No need to try to distribute anything from Common to Agents. Distribute from Sandbox.
Hi all,
I had a funny thing happen today (yesterday everything was fine)
Bild 1755,I am testing on a ruble account! pair USDJPY
I'm getting an error today:
I am testing on EURUSD
Tester is trying to load history:
but in the terminal this pair is called differently:
Build 1755 ,Testing on a ruble account! pair USDJPY
Cut off all auxiliary symbols. Bonus is the acceleration.
Cut off all auxiliary symbols. Bonus is an acceleration bonus, too.
does not work :-)
there are no prices (profit) in the tester, the EA opens a trade and always gets a profit of 0.
does not work :-)
in the tester there are no prices (profit) the advisor opens a trade and always gets a profit of 0.
Follow the link.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and trading strategy testing
Bugs, bugs, questions
fxsaber, 2018.02.22 08:22
Been noticing this MT5 behaviour for a long time, but now decided to write.
Working in ME and MT5+tester. Sometimes can't connect to Agent and need to restart Terminal. I got used to this bug, so it's not about it.
So, I close Terminal and press F4 in ME to open Terminal. And this is where some nonsense begins.
ME goes into a "Not responding" state several times. The terminal does not start. After a few seconds I press F4 again - reaction is the same as before.
As a result, in 20 seconds (minimum) on not weak machine (plenty of memory, SSD, 95% CPU free) Terminal is launched.
If you compare it with MT4 - it's heaven and earth. MT4 is almost instantly launched by F4 from ME. MT5 launches as if it was some super raw application.
Nothing but swearing at MT5 can be heard around me now.
Nothing but swearing at MT5 can be heard around me now.
Maybe something external influences the behaviour of MT5?
Firewall, antivirus? Other software analyzer ...
Is there something external influencing the behaviour of mt 5?
Firewall, antivirus? Other software analyzer ...
None of this is worth it. In fact, the inadequacy of MT5 has become suspiciously frequent. Apparently, the critical mass of product complexity has taken the upper hand over stability.
For example, take the json-config of a symbol from here. And do the following
I run into "No response" many times. Sometimes I have to nail the Terminal. After logging in, some of the user characters disappear. Fun, in general.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and trading strategies testing
Bugs, bugs, questions
fxsaber, 2017.12.26 15:33What data can I provide to beat this?
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and trading strategy testing
New version of MetaTrader 5 platform build 1755
fxsaber, 2018.01.20 10:40
This bug when will be defeated.
Impossible to use the tester properly!
Is this correct?
Terminal 1755
When working with the Expert Advisor and compiling - its updated version appears on the chart - everything is ok
but in the tester I select this EA and after compilation another (previous) EA is selected.
After restarting - everything is normal.