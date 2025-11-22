Errors, bugs, questions - page 2149

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Anton Ohmat:

I'm testing on my remote servers - it doesn't work. I have tested it on my remote servers, it does not work, I can only run it if I have MT files on my local machine, COMMON is not used for optimization

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Bugs, bugs, questions

fxsaber, 2018.02.27 13:51

Well not from Common folder (common for Terminal and local Agents), but from Sandbox.

No need to try to distribute anything from Common to Agents. Distribute from Sandbox.

 

Hi all,

I had a funny thing happen today (yesterday everything was fine)

Bild 1755,I am testing on a ruble account! pair USDJPY


I'm getting an error today:

2018.02.27 19:17:38.933 symbol RURJPY does not exist
2018.02.27 19:17:38.933 2018.01.02 14:37:08  no prices for symbol USDRUR (1970.01.01 00:00:00 0.00000, 0.00000)


I am testing on EURUSD

Tester is trying to load history:

2018.02.27 19:19:59.255 Tester  EURUSD: history data begins from 2010.01.04 00:00
2018.02.27 19:19:59.456 Tester  EURRUR: history check started


but in the terminal this pair is called differently:


 
Vladislav Andruschenko:

Build 1755 ,Testing on a ruble account! pair USDJPY

Cut off all auxiliary symbols. Bonus is the acceleration.

 
fxsaber:

Cut off all auxiliary symbols. Bonus is an acceleration bonus, too.

does not work :-)

there are no prices (profit) in the tester, the EA opens a trade and always gets a profit of 0.

 
Vladislav Andruschenko:

does not work :-)

in the tester there are no prices (profit) the advisor opens a trade and always gets a profit of 0.

Follow the link.

 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and trading strategy testing

Bugs, bugs, questions

fxsaber, 2018.02.22 08:22

Been noticing this MT5 behaviour for a long time, but now decided to write.

Working in ME and MT5+tester. Sometimes can't connect to Agent and need to restart Terminal. I got used to this bug, so it's not about it.

So, I close Terminal and press F4 in ME to open Terminal. And this is where some nonsense begins.

ME goes into a "Not responding" state several times. The terminal does not start. After a few seconds I press F4 again - reaction is the same as before.

As a result, in 20 seconds (minimum) on not weak machine (plenty of memory, SSD, 95% CPU free) Terminal is launched.

If you compare it with MT4 - it's heaven and earth. MT4 is almost instantly launched by F4 from ME. MT5 launches as if it was some super raw application.

Nothing but swearing at MT5 can be heard around me now.

 
fxsaber:

Nothing but swearing at MT5 can be heard around me now.

Maybe something external influences the behaviour of MT5?

Firewall, antivirus? Other software analyzer ...

 
Vladimir Pastushak:

Is there something external influencing the behaviour of mt 5?

Firewall, antivirus? Other software analyzer ...

None of this is worth it. In fact, the inadequacy of MT5 has become suspiciously frequent. Apparently, the critical mass of product complexity has taken the upper hand over stability.

For example, take the json-config of a symbol from here. And do the following

  1. Create a symbol based on the imported config.
  2. Go to the bar tab and query - should be empty and should work quickly.
  3. Delete the symbol.
  4. Go back to the first point. In the second, when you make a query, you'll see its runtime of 5-10 seconds. Where there is nothing!

I run into "No response" many times. Sometimes I have to nail the Terminal. After logging in, some of the user characters disappear. Fun, in general.

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and trading strategies testing

Bugs, bugs, questions

fxsaber, 2017.12.26 15:33

What data can I provide to beat this?
2017.12.26 16:29:42.588 Tester  register MQL5.community account and use MQL5 Cloud Network to speed up optimizations
2017.12.26 16:29:42.745 Tester  Experts\Examples\Moving Average\Moving Average.ex5 on EURUSD,H4 from 2017.01.01 00:00 to 2017.12.26 00:00
2017.12.26 16:29:42.745 Tester  EURUSD: history data begins from 2002.04.12 00:00
2017.12.26 16:29:42.745 Tester  complete optimization started
2017.12.26 16:29:42.745 Tester  size of initial task batch is 512
2017.12.26 16:29:42.795 Core 1  agent process started
2017.12.26 16:29:51.851 Core 1  connecting to 127.0.0.1:3000
2017.12.26 16:30:43.012 Tester  tester agent Core 1 cannot connect
2017.12.26 16:30:43.012 Core 1  connection closed

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New version of MetaTrader 5 platform build 1755

fxsaber, 2018.01.20 10:40

This bug when will be defeated.

2018.01.20 11:38:31.470 Core 1  agent process started
2018.01.20 11:38:41.466 Core 1  connecting to 127.0.0.1:3000
2018.01.20 11:39:00.318 Core 1  tester agent authorization error

Impossible to use the tester properly!

tester agent authorization error
tester agent authorization error
  • 2017.06.14
  • www.mql5.com
Задрала уже эта хрень! По несколько раз приходится тыкать, чтоб тестирование запустить! Как это лечить...
 
In the Tester, Moving Average is selected, the first line of the source code of which is
#property tester_file __FILE__
Each compilation of the Expert Advisor creates two entries in the Tester Log
2018.02.28 08:37:29.574 Moving Average  tester_file 'Moving Average.mq5' is not exist
2018.02.28 08:37:29.574 Moving Average  tester_file 'Moving Average.mq5' is not exist

Is this correct?

 

Terminal 1755

When working with the Expert Advisor and compiling - its updated version appears on the chart - everything is ok

but in the tester I select this EA and after compilation another (previous) EA is selected.

After restarting - everything is normal.

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