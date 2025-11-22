Errors, bugs, questions - page 1105

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romadd:
I can't use IE8 on the trading platform, I don't see the "Market" tab at the bottom.

You need at least version 8 of Internet Explorer to get the Marketplace interface working. IE6 won't get you anywhere.

IE8 is written about the necessity of IE8 in the logs at the start of the terminal.

 

Tell me, what about the Vault? I go to Profile -> Storage via MQL5 site and cannot see the storage structure, as there is simply no corresponding menu:

non menu

 
The vault is now not showing up on the website.
[Deleted]  

Hello!

Why in my case when using classes the box with the list of methods and variables in the class after the point doesn't pop up.This trouble happens exactly if the class itself and its usage are in different include files.OS Windows 8 64bit.

If you type class methods manually after the point, everything is working normally and there are no errors. Please help me, it is very inconvenient "in memory" to work with the classes.

I tried reinstalling the platform, but there is no result.

 
lewvik:

Hello!

Why in my case when using classes the box with the list of methods and variables in the class after the point doesn't pop up.This trouble happens exactly if the class itself and its usage are in different include files.OS Windows 8 64bit.

If you type class methods manually after the point, everything is working normally and there are no errors. Please help me, it is very inconvenient "in memory" to work with the classes.

I tried reinstalling the platform, but there is no result.

Describe everything in detail with screenshots and details to service-desk.
[Deleted]  
paladin800:

Describe everything in detail with screenshots and details to service-desk.

I have applied, described at least a month ago. Service Desk is silent as a fish on ice. I feel as if they ignore me. I already applied with another problem, even earlier - no reaction, not even an answer to messages)))
 

When changing the size of the graphics area in which the graphs are placed( this area is marked in colourin the figure ), there is no resizing event:

not_event

Can I expect the resizing event to appear in next builds of the terminal?

Such an event is needed for the EA to be able to stretch chart windows following the change of size of the chart area.

 
lewvik:

Hello!

Why in my case when using classes the box with the list of methods and variables in the class after the point doesn't pop up.This trouble happens exactly if the class itself and its usage are in different include files.OS Windows 8 64bit.

If you type class methods manually after the point, everything is working normally and there are no errors. Please help me, it is very inconvenient "in memory" to work with the classes.

I tried reinstalling the platform, but there is no result.

Include #include dictates of those files in which the classes, whose descriptions you want to see in the source editor, are described.
[Deleted]  
C-4:
Include #include directives for those files that describe the classes whose descriptions you want to see in the source editor.
The problem is with the Win8 computer, because the same libraries work fine on WinXP. Some non-standard problem. I have a feeling that eight itself does not see the paths to the files.
 
lewvik:
I understand it, I can turn on directives... The problem is with my Win8 PC, the same libraries are working properly on WinXP... I have a feeling that MT5 on Win8 doesn't see the path to files... Has anyone known about this problem in Win8?
Acknowledged. Windows 8.1 x64. I use #include to include my class file. I declare my class variable in the global variables area as follows:
CMyclass my1
In the body of the EA, after
my1.
class methods do not appear in the EA body. I have to write the methods by memory or copy them from the class body.
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