Load profile before MT5 starts
Arpit T: Is it possible to load specific profile before MT5 starts If i have Profile A B C, and profile A was active before i shut down MT5 now next time i want to open MT5 but with Profile B, is there any method such as any file i can create and upon clicking it recognize which profile to open
Yes! It is in the documentation about the command line parameters ... Platform Start - For Advanced Users - Getting Started - MetaTrader 5 Help
/profile:profile name — running the platform with a definite profile. The profile must be pre-created and located in the /profiles/charts/ of the platform. For example, terminal.exe /profile:Euro.
Platform Start - For Advanced Users - Getting Started - MetaTrader 5 Help
- www.metatrader5.com
After installation, a group of programs of the trading platform is added to the Start menu, and the program shortcut is created on the desktop. Use...
Fernando Carreiro #:
Yes! It is in the documentation about the command line parameters ... Platform Start - For Advanced Users - Getting Started - MetaTrader 5 Help
/profile:profile name — running the platform with a definite profile. The profile must be pre-created and located in the /profiles/charts/ of the platform. For example, terminal.exe /profile:Euro.
thanks it gives me Invalid switch error
Also instead of using a command line batch file, just update the shortcut file of the Windows menu to add the parameter.
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Is it possible to load specific profile before MT5 starts
If i have Profile A B C, and profile A was active before i shut down MT5
now next time i want to open MT5 but with Profile B, is there any method such as any file i can create and upon clicking it recognize which profile to open