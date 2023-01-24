Load profile before MT5 starts

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[Deleted]  

Is it possible to load specific profile before MT5 starts

If i have Profile A B C, and profile A was active before i shut down MT5

now next time i want to open MT5 but with Profile B, is there any method such as any file i can create and upon clicking it recognize which profile to open

[Deleted]  
Arpit T: Is it possible to load specific profile before MT5 starts If i have Profile A B C, and profile A was active before i shut down MT5 now next time i want to open MT5 but with Profile B, is there any method such as any file i can create and upon clicking it recognize which profile to open

Yes! It is in the documentation about the command line parameters ... Platform Start - For Advanced Users - Getting Started - MetaTrader 5 Help

  • /profile:profile name — running the platform with a definite profile. The profile must be pre-created and located in the /profiles/charts/ of the platform. For example, terminal.exe /profile:Euro.
    • Platform Start - For Advanced Users - Getting Started - MetaTrader 5 Help
    • www.metatrader5.com
    After installation, a group of programs of the trading platform is added to the Start menu, and the program shortcut is created on the desktop. Use...
    [Deleted]  
    Fernando Carreiro #:

    Yes! It is in the documentation about the command line parameters ... Platform Start - For Advanced Users - Getting Started - MetaTrader 5 Help

  • /profile:profile name — running the platform with a definite profile. The profile must be pre-created and located in the /profiles/charts/ of the platform. For example, terminal.exe /profile:Euro.

    • thanks  it gives me Invalid switch error

    [Deleted]  
    Arpit T #: thanks  it gives me Invalid switch error

    You are using "start" incorrectly. Use the directory option so that the parameters will be properly identified ...

    start /D "C:\Program Files\MetaTrader 5\" terminal64.exe /profile:Default
    [Deleted]  

    Also instead of using a command line batch file, just update the shortcut file of the Windows menu to add the parameter.


    [Deleted]  
    Fernando Carreiro #:

    Also instead of using a command line batch file, just update the shortcut file of the Windows menu to add the parameter.


    worked perfectly. Thanks

    [Deleted]  
    Arpit T #: worked perfectly. Thanks

    You are welcome!

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