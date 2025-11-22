Errors, bugs, questions - page 1079

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MigVRN:
Using MQL5InfoInteger() function. Follow this link - the ENUM_MQL5_INFO_INTEGER enumeration contains...
 
MigVRN:
Using MQL5InfoInteger() function. Follow this link - the ENUM_MQL5_INFO_INTEGER enumeration contains...
Great! Thank you!
 
MigVRN:

TheCopyBuffer() function from the help:

When you copy 3 elements - this function will return 3. Replace!=1 with!=3 and it will work. But I would still use<3.

Thanks, didn't read that part somehow.
 

There is a grammatical error in the Testing Statistics section.


[Deleted]  
paladin800:

There is a grammatical error in the Testing Statistics section.


Thank you for your comment, we will correct it.
 

Constantly, 1-3 times a day, the MT5 terminal hangs up. I have to restart it, and if the strategy tester worked, I have to start from the beginning!

I have 4 terminals running (1 Alpari, 1 Roboforex, 2 Hedgedtotal), my operating system is WIN7, CPU is i5, 8gig of RAM. How do I get rid of this BAG? What should I do to avoid freezing and work correctly without crashing?

 
Novikov:

Constantly, 1-3 times a day, the MT5 terminal hangs up. I have to restart, and if the strategy tester was working, I have to start all over again!

If it's not too much trouble, please contact Service Desk. Attach links to hanging on the previous page - maybe someone else will join. Statistically, three is no longer an accident
 

1.What does the server report when testing:


2013.11.15 20:57:54     MQL5 Cloud Europe 2     genetic pass (5, 354) tested with error "no memory in OnTick function (cannot get 32768 Kb, used 0 Mb)" in 62 sec (PR 125)

2.Where can I see a list of all possible error messages from the Server?

3. How does this error affect the result, and does it make sense to useMQL5 Cloud Network for similar errors?

Распределенные вычисления в сети MQL5 Cloud Network
Распределенные вычисления в сети MQL5 Cloud Network
  • cloud.mql5.com
Заработать деньги, продавая мощности своего компьютера для сети распределенных вычислений MQL5 Cloud Network
 
A100:
If you don't mind, write to ServiceDesk. Attach the links to the hang-up on the previous page - maybe someone else will join in. Statistically, three is no longer an accident.
Joining. The terminal where the Expert Advisor is constantly running freezes from time to time. It started with build 868. Order#874518 was submitted a couple of weeks ago.
 

Hello.


How can I make MQL5 updates in connection with the development of the next build

that does not happen automatically (and unexpectedly) as it does now, which is very inconvenient (some indicators stop working).

I don't know why the terminal hangs on the spot), but in "false/true" mode? As they say, it's the consumer's choice of the product.

Is it so hard or even impossible? And if so, what is the reason?


Regards:leopold2013.

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