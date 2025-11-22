Errors, bugs, questions - page 1076
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
zfs:
свои приложения (советники, индикаторы) проверьте
What exactly should I check for, how? they (owls and indicator - lizard spy) have been working properly for half a year and haven't been changed. it's true the same owls and indicator are on both terminals... - but that shouldn't make any difference...
OnTester says that"The OnTester() function can be used ...in genetic optimization...". Is this a misprint by any chance? If not, who knows why it's used only in genetics?
Hi all! I made the indicator, I run it in MetaEditor in debug. It always runs on H1 timeframe. Question: How to change the timeframe before starting the indicator in the debug?
MetaEditor->Service->Settings...->Debug
MetaEditor->Service->Settings...->Debug
MetaEditor, build 868, menu "File" -> "Save as" no option to write the file as html. I remember there was one before. I myself add ".htm" to the end of the name. It would be necessary to add ".htm" when expanding the window.
Parallel trends: what am I doing wrong?
Three lines, anchor points 10 days, 1.00p difference
getting
the bigger the deviation, the closer to the present time.
Checked on the yen, same curve.
PS ah, it was on the yen and showed it. I mean, I checked it on the Euro too.
I can't draw in deep history........................... It's just a big akhtung.
Upd I got it. Different number of bars because of the weekend.
Time for the weekend.
There are 5 'inside' bars in the left trendlines.Bars inside the extremes.
The right side has 8 bars. I have not checked which days of the week your dates fall on,
but I suspect the left trending bars have 4 days off.
The right one only has two days off.
After upgrading 868 to 871