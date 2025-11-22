Errors, bugs, questions - page 1076

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zfs:
свои приложения (советники, индикаторы) проверьте 

What exactly should I check for, how? they (owls and indicator - lizard spy) have been working properly for half a year and haven't been changed. it's true the same owls and indicator are on both terminals... - but that shouldn't make any difference...

 
OnTester says that"The OnTester() function can be used ...in genetic optimization...". Is this a misprint by any chance? If not, who knows why only in genetics?
 
paladin800:
OnTester says that"The OnTester() function can be used ...in genetic optimization...". Is this a misprint by any chance? If not, who knows why it's used only in genetics?
It probably means that Custom Max value is only used (and makes sense) during genetic optimization.
 
Hi all! Made an indicator, run it in MetaEditor in debug. But it always runs on H1 timeframe. Question: How to change the timeframe before starting the indicator in the debug?
 
IRash:
Hi all! I made the indicator, I run it in MetaEditor in debug. It always runs on H1 timeframe. Question: How to change the timeframe before starting the indicator in the debug?

MetaEditor->Service->Settings...->Debug


 
Automated-Trading:

MetaEditor->Service->Settings...->Debug


Oops! Thank you, it worked!
 

MetaEditor, build 868, menu "File" -> "Save as" no option to write the file as html. I remember there was one before. I myself add ".htm" to the end of the name. It would be necessary to add ".htm" when expanding the window.


 

Parallel trends: what am I doing wrong?

Three lines, anchor points 10 days, 1.00p difference

getting

the bigger the deviation, the closer to the present time.

Checked on the yen, same curve.

PS ah, it was on the yen and showed it. I mean, I checked it on the Euro too.

I can't draw in deep history........................... It's just a big akhtung.

Upd I got it. Different number of bars because of the weekend.

Time for the weekend.

 

There are 5 'inside' bars in the left trendlines.Bars inside the extremes.

The right side has 8 bars. I have not checked which days of the week your dates fall on,

but I suspect the left trending bars have 4 days off.

The right one only has two days off.

Документация по MQL5: Стандартные константы, перечисления и структуры / Состояние окружения / Информация об инструменте
Документация по MQL5: Стандартные константы, перечисления и структуры / Состояние окружения / Информация об инструменте
  • www.mql5.com
Стандартные константы, перечисления и структуры / Состояние окружения / Информация об инструменте - Документация по MQL5
 

After upgrading 868 to 871

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