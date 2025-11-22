Errors, bugs, questions - page 1077
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Who has any thoughts on the following?
MT4, Alpari, cent account (nano), five digits, but spread is fixed at 40 pips, Instant Execution, leverage 1:500, deposit 1.66 cents, NZD/USD, lot = 0.01.
04-11-2013 14:58 (terminal time) at 0.8300 (it was canceled because of insufficient funds, the record hangs in the MT4 Account History), which should open at Bid, and the spread is already sort of included in the calculations of the server side trade settlement system and, I understand, I guess the trader does not have to worry about depositing additional funds to cover the spread or about reducing the opening price by the value of the spread (in points or money - it is hard to say exactly, but I believe it is the second variant), the spread will just eat up some margin but the deal will be opened.
I have not had any messages from the terminal such as "Trade thread is busy", requotes, connection interruptions or other problems.
During years of trading in different brokerage companies with similar trading conditions I had to repeatedly place border pending orders (i.e. at a currency pair price close to which there was enough deposit to open minimal trade). In 99.9% of cases (even with four-bands with more rough accuracy by definition) such orders triggered - a calculated trade was opened.
After five minutes, I managed to manually enter the market by Sell only at the price of 0.82966. What is curious, I still failed to enter manually between 0.8300 and 0.82966, though trades were opened very quickly after manual requests (the terminal kept repeating the"Insufficient funds" message).
How is it possible?
I talked to the operator online and clarified something (that I probably will not be able to check anymore), but the explanations did not satisfy me. But more on that later.
Well done on the Standard Library. Thank you. I'm still just figuring it out, but you can see it's a useful thing.
Give more access to object properties and more flexibility!!!)
Only thing I do not know where to get her upgrade separately from the terminal. Do not download every build from scratch. I need an archive and a link to it.
Or it is updated during LiveUpdate?
Well done on the Standard Library. Thank you. I'm still just figuring it out, but you can see it's a useful thing.
Give more access to object properties and more flexibility!!!)
Only thing I do not know where to get her upgrade separately from the terminal. Do not download every build from scratch. I need an archive and a link to it.
Or it is updated during LiveUpdate?
I wonder how the tester calculates the price of dollar futures, e.g. RTS futures? Is the last current tick value taken and run deep into the history?
Or is the history of the indicative dollar rate uploaded and synchronized in a mature way and the historical price is calculated?
I wonder how the tester calculates the price of dollar futures, e.g. RTS futures? Is the last current tick value taken and run deep into the history?
Or is the history of the indicative dollar rate downloaded and synchronized in a mature way and the historical price calculated?
Bild 871. The instrument is a Ukrainian Exchange Index futures. The volume values are some fantastic:
The volume value on this bar should be equal to 1 contract. I see value 110034815030
About the calculation of futures on the exchange website, it is true, there are nuances and an instrument specification to help.