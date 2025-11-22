Errors, bugs, questions - page 1077

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In MQL5 Wizard code - Trading signals by mutual positioning of three moving averages in "1. Long position opening" has MediumEMA(2)> SlowEMA(1), and "2. closing of a long position" has MediumEMA(2)< SlowEMA(1). The number 2 must be misspelled here, as there is MediumEMA(1) everywhere else.
 
This is another false alarm from the antivirus.
 
Tell me, will the Multiline property be implemented for CEdit class? I.e. the ability to enter more than one line in the input field.
 

Who has any thoughts on the following?
MT4, Alpari, cent account (nano), five digits, but spread is fixed at 40 pips, Instant Execution, leverage 1:500, deposit 1.66 cents, NZD/USD, lot = 0.01.
04-11-2013 14:58 (terminal time) at 0.8300 (it was canceled because of insufficient funds, the record hangs in the MT4 Account History), which should open at Bid, and the spread is already sort of included in the calculations of the server side trade settlement system and, I understand, I guess the trader does not have to worry about depositing additional funds to cover the spread or about reducing the opening price by the value of the spread (in points or money - it is hard to say exactly, but I believe it is the second variant), the spread will just eat up some margin but the deal will be opened.

I have not had any messages from the terminal such as "Trade thread is busy", requotes, connection interruptions or other problems.
During years of trading in different brokerage companies with similar trading conditions I had to repeatedly place border pending orders (i.e. at a currency pair price close to which there was enough deposit to open minimal trade). In 99.9% of cases (even with four-bands with more rough accuracy by definition) such orders triggered - a calculated trade was opened.
After five minutes, I managed to manually enter the market by Sell only at the price of 0.82966. What is curious, I still failed to enter manually between 0.8300 and 0.82966, though trades were opened very quickly after manual requests (the terminal kept repeating the"Insufficient funds" message).
How is it possible?
I talked to the operator online and clarified something (that I probably will not be able to check anymore), but the explanations did not satisfy me. But more on that later.

 

Well done on the Standard Library. Thank you. I'm still just figuring it out, but you can see it's a useful thing.

Give more access to object properties and more flexibility!!!)

Only thing I do not know where to get her upgrade separately from the terminal. Do not download every build from scratch. I need an archive and a link to it.

Or it is updated during LiveUpdate?

Документация по MQL5: Стандартная библиотека
Документация по MQL5: Стандартная библиотека
  • www.mql5.com
Стандартная библиотека - Документация по MQL5
 
pronych:

Well done on the Standard Library. Thank you. I'm still just figuring it out, but you can see it's a useful thing.

Give more access to object properties and more flexibility!!!)

Only thing I do not know where to get her upgrade separately from the terminal. Do not download every build from scratch. I need an archive and a link to it.

Or it is updated during LiveUpdate?

Yes, standard library and standard examples are updated with each update.
 

I wonder how the tester calculates the price of dollar futures, e.g. RTS futures? Is the last current tick value taken and run deep into the history?

Or is the history of the indicative dollar rate uploaded and synchronized in a mature way and the historical price is calculated?

 
IRash:

I wonder how the tester calculates the price of dollar futures, e.g. RTS futures? Is the last current tick value taken and run deep into the history?

Or is the history of the indicative dollar rate downloaded and synchronized in a mature way and the historical price calculated?

About the calculation of futures on the exchange website, though, there are nuances and an instrument specification to help.
 

Bild 871. The instrument is a Ukrainian Exchange Index futures. The volume values are some fantastic:

vol

The volume value on this bar should be equal to 1 contract. I see value 110034815030

 
zfs:
About the calculation of futures on the exchange website, it is true, there are nuances and an instrument specification to help.
That's not the point, I probably didn't ask the question exactly. So, in the tester, what is the tick value of the dollar futures? Is it the latest current value or the historical value?
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