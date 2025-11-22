Errors, bugs, questions - page 1071
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Most likely the indicator that is attached to the chart last is just drawn over the first one.
I set twoMoving Averageindicators on the chart- they differ in colour and value of levels added - in the first one in red, in the second one in blue. Then I save the template. After saving, when I install the template, the second indicator disappears. If I set two indicators with different periods, the second one does not disappear. If I set one more MA, the third one, it is not saved in the template. If I simply close and then open the terminal, the second indicator also disappears. Is it a bug or it should be like this?
It seems that the terminal does not consider MA levels as a decent parameter that requires running the second instance of the indicator.
If developers do not comment here, contact Service Desk.
PS levels are not in the parameters of the indicator, maybe that's why it does not understand.
PS2 for such things better write a script to run. I can't find it myself.
A big request to the developers.
Since you stopped developing and supplementing the line of TA graphical tools, and you do not answer in SR on this subject for a long time (request #359447), make public at least the code of Fibo TimeZones, Equidistant Channel, Fibo Channel and Andrews Pitchfork expressed in MQL5, for independent study and development. The construction of a chimera out of ready-made graphical primitives is fraught, first, with slipping and skewing of self-made TA tools because of inevitable hit of some constructions by output or future time scale anchor points and, second, with unnecessary abundance of simple subobjects of complex constructions in the Object List window and, consequently, with large confusion (because, for example, embedded compound Andrews Pitchfork is shown in the Object List as one object). Attempts to use the Canvas library, on the other hand, have so far left more questions than desired results. CreateBitmap, CreateBitmapLabel - if that's what we need, how can we implement pull points and/or anchor objects to bars or price-time coordinates? So far all that comes to mind is manually adding a minimum radius of circles to primitives, which is as clumsy as slapping Bitmap layers onto a chart. And how do I change scale when compressing such a handmade-object - also with my own crutch for proportional synchronous change of scale along with the change of chart scale (frequent MQL-monitoring of clouds of events, this and that...)? No matter how I bound via Create... - ... the object itself would not get compressed during rescaling, unlike, for example, embedded TA objects. What are right-hand Fibo TimeZones (2, 3, 5...) attached to, if they move away proportionally when pulling snap points located on baselines 0 and 1? And the lines with number >= 2, getting straight to the output, don't crawl after cutting the output by the terminal at the beginning of a new weekly session, because there are no control points on them, but so far I can't really understand such an implementation.
By the way, the code:Provides a control point and selects not the Line(...) itself, but a frame Bitmap layer, inside which the segment will be placed. It is also not yet clear how to apply the OBJPROP_RAY_RIGHT and/or OBJPROP_RAY_LEFT properties to a segment in a limited Bitmap space and whether the properties of ready-made objects can be applied to Canvas objects in principle.
And by the way, this isn't all my personal sense of inconvenience. Wander around on third-party forums with MQL-scripts and -indicators, where programmers try to build something from provided MQL tools, and see warnings to users of their programs not to make graphical constructions based on output and future history.
By and large, I'm not asking so much because I don't understand the implementation (I would figure it out eventually), but I don't want to reinvent the wheel and re-invent myself, for which I will thank people, but they will point out that it should have been done in a slightly different way. And re-doing it is again a waste of personal resources. I'm for getting as close as possible to the native - author's - implementation of the base code.
I want to share a post on the social network, but it is the title of the topic or the first post that is published
Videos on trading and trading lessons are welcome. Category: Trading Systems.
But when you add it here in your feed, the required post appears
somewhere on the mql5 website I sawformulas in a table for calculating potential weighted profit or something elsefor different instruments,
i can't find it again.
please help me to find it :(
i can't find it again :( please help me find it.
Can someone please have a look at the code. Why a variable in a class is not printed by passing a class object to another method.
Printed in both OnInit() and process():
Printed in both OnInit() and process():
This is what I have in my logs:
And the Quartet website is dead again :(
And has been dead for 3 and a half hours. Shame?