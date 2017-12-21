Anyone know what the "Services" sub-folder under the Data Folder's MQL5 directory is for?
It was already there from build 1640 minimum. I read something vague about development of Services on Russian forum. I will try to find it again, but not sure it's related.
EDIT: Found it
By the way, after some time we will introduce the concept of services.
In the terminal it will be possible to launch independently a lot of services that are not tied to charts / accounts and operate constantly regardless of connections / switchings to accounts.
This will be the basis for writing independent datafeeds, and will also allow the use of additional calculated flows.
Here would require multithreading and direct pointers to clash with those for whom 'MT4 is our everything' and 'MQL5 is more complicated'.
Very interesting by the way.
EDIT: Found it
Thank you! The post you found is so vague and confusing (and is almost a year old)! As usual, MetaQuotes introduces "new" things without actual function or explanation of what is going on.
It was already there from build 1640 minimum. I read something vague about development of Services on Russian forum. I will try to find it again, but not sure it's related.
EDIT: Found it
By the way, after some time we will introduce the concept of services.
In the terminal it will be possible to launch independently a lot of services that are not tied to charts / accounts and operate constantly regardless of connections / switchings to accounts.
This will be the basis for writing independent datafeeds, and will also allow the use of additional calculated flows.
Here would require multithreading and direct pointers to clash with those for whom 'MT4 is our everything' and 'MQL5 is more complicated'.
Very interesting by the way.
That phrase "MT4 is our everything" sounds familiar! Didn't MrLuck use it a few times?
That phrase "MT4 is our everything" sounds familiar! Didn't MrLuck use it a few times?
No! I meant that he used something similar, not necessarily exactly as written here. Anyway, it does not matter. Its not important!
The "Services" however, would be interesting to have in order to do multi-threading or multi-layered projects, but I doubt it will be implemented any time soon!
Thank you! The post you found is so vague and confusing (and is almost a year old)! As usual, MetaQuotes introduces "new" things without actual function or explanation of what is going on.
On this, I found you a bit harsh. The translation is probably not very good, but running services independently of chart/account/connection, using multi-threading and pointers, seems exciting and promising. And there is really nothing new to explain yet officially.
Doesn't matter. Thanks for reminding this amazing future feature ;-)
No! I meant that he used something similar, not necessarily exactly as written here. Anyway, it does not matter. Its not important!
The "Services" however, would be interesting to have in order to do multi-threading or multi-layered projects, but I doubt it will be implemented any time soon!
Well at least we have the "Services" folder
The "harshness" was that they launched the "Services" folder, without any need or use at the moment. They could have done that only when the new feature is actually available.
"Confusing", because they just say things without proper thought and structure, without following through on it (it has been almost a year).
The "harshness" was that they launched the "Services" folder, without any need or use at the moment. They could have done that only when the new feature is actually available.
It's just a sub-folder Fernando. How much people saw it ? How much people care about it ? Probably there is a third person somewhere beside you and me.
"Confusing", because they just say things without proper thought and structure, without following through on it (it has been almost a year).
A lot of assumptions I think, the bigger Metaquotes problem is communication in my opinion. But it's only important with professionals, Metaquotes doesn't seem to care about them, and we are frustrated. I feel like you and understand very well. But Metaquotes has an completely different goal and point of view. They have plans, they realize them and they succeed, nobody can say otherwise. (Not sure I am clear, I hope it is).
It's just a sub-folder Fernando. How much people saw it ? How much people care about it ? Probably there is a third person somewhere beside you and me.
A lot of assumptions I think, the bigger Metaquotes problem is communication in my opinion. But it's only important with professionals, Metaquotes doesn't seem to care about them, and we are frustrated. I feel like you and understand very well. But Metaquotes has an completely different goal and point of view. They have plans, they realize them and they succeed, nobody can say otherwise. (Not sure I am clear, I hope it is).
Perfectly "Crystal" clear!
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Can anyone tell me what the "Services" sub-folder under the MQL5 directory is for?
It is created by the Terminal application at start-up, but I don't know when that started. It was most probably introduced several builds ago, but I don't remember reading anything about what it is for.
I did a search on the site, but could not find anything relevant, but with such a generic "services" search, I may have glanced over an answer without realising it.