Plug-in to tile multiple charts as a mosaic with different dimensions and positions
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Dears,
This is presently my MT4 desktop, that I am looking to better organize.
As you can see I have vertical windows with different widths and a lower horizontal indicator window.
MT4 has only options to cascade, tile horizontally or tile vertically all at once, so that if I select one of these options my charts arrangement will be lost.
What I am looking for is a visual tool to optimize screen space utilization by pre-defining position and dimension of each individual window and arranging them in order to fill the screen, leaving no gaps and adjusting their respective size and position to each other.
Is such a development possible?
Best regards,
Nicolas