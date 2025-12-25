Wishes for MT5 - page 22
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Oh, the prospect of this post makes me nervous...! I'm making trouble for myself. Be sure to ask me about my operating system configuration, memory processes, antivirus, residency, marital status, this and that... Oh, lazy as hell!
In general, I'll describe the problem, all the more so, as it is done very briefly. Only and only MT5 sometimes have to be run twice before it starts. If you restart the machine, then MT4, MT5 and other Windows applications will run the first time, but if you then close MT5 and call it for execution again, it will "make some noise", but it will not start. If you do the same for the second time, then it will finally start. I have not checked all processes in memory, but I suspect that I have a control module for MT5 service, which checks loading/unloading of MT5 terminal.
Basically, I'm not too lazy to run it twice yet, but actually, it shouldn't be like that. Whether MT5 developers have something to do with it or there is another reason, I have no idea.
Removed the Auto-Size from the Market Watch window, enabled the spread display, adjusted the columns so that the quotes are fully visible, with no multi-dots to the right. Rebooted the terminal. Auto-size is still disabled, spread is enabled, as it was set before the restart. But the columns are walking around on their own again.
BEFORE: AFTER:
Please curb your racehorses. Or tell me how I can do it myself.
Thank you.
Please add 1:500 leverage to the opening of a demo account, because it is discriminatory. Especially because 1:500 on the real account exists, but not on the demo account. How come? It's not good! It would be nice to add 1:1000 as well, because it may also occur on the real account.
Thank you.
If you have tested it, you can get the difference between the real and figurative quotes.
I have no idea what kind of leverage I have in my account.
Hello, "parallelism"!
The cause of the parallelism violation I mentioned in an earlier post has probably been revealed, though here the object was not without actively clawing at the centre of one of the lines, so that's a bit of a different story.
Yet another example of how unbridled the tribal dancing of some graphic objects is.
Actually, no one came to visit me and warned me that magnetic points tend to magnetize not only when you drag directly by them and release them near an extremum, but even when you move the object by the middle point, which itself is not magnetic, but is "in secret collusion" with the outer - magnetic - points, which go on doing their business of being magnetic if they are near High or Low candle. If the object is dragged away from the chart and played with in the candlestick-free space, then there isn't any dancing.
It is good that I managed to find the reason by experience (I hope I was not mistaken). But other users do not realize it and errors accumulate with every movement. In MT4 either absolutely the same thing, or similar in general. I won't check it since MT5 is coming to replace it.
I ask developers to react to the problem properly.
I don't seem to be noticed in another thread, so I'll write here. I found that Label labels are not displayed in indicator windows, but only in the main "0" window. I need them to be displayed inthe window of this indicator.
Here is an example of futile and inconsolable attempts to position an object in the distant past as accurately as possible on TF M1 by automatically downloading the missing detailed transaction history. Or are you saying that it simply does not exist on your server? If so, it is one thing, but it is not downloaded because of bad code. According to the marker - it's 1996, which is quite a long time ago, so there may indeed be no history. However, MT4 honestly refused to pump it out if it wasn't there, and prevented the user from positioning on current and lower TF's, while MT5 tries to oblige with pseudo results for some reason, but only ends up baffling and confusing. I don't know what others will say about it, but my personal impression is exactly the same.
Perhaps you should think of something to make the graph more clear and unambiguous in such situations. For example, the "Wait for update" notification is temporarily displayed in the chart frame when the TF changes - here you can also write something like "No historical data for this timeframe" in the absence of history.
Or are you saying that it simply does not exist on your server? If so, that's one thing, but it's another thing if it's there, but it's not pumped out because of poorly designed code. According to the marker - it's 1996, which is quite a long time ago, so there may indeed be no history. However, MT4 honestly refused to pump it out if it wasn't there and prevented the user from positioning on current and lower TF's, while MT5 for some reason tries to oblige with pseudo results, but ends up only baffling and confusing. I don't know what others have to say about it, but that's my personal impression.
Suppose, there is a channel (of two parallel lines, as usual) overlaid on the chart and we need to draw the Trendline parallel to this channel, somewhere in the neighbourhood. Here, with the tongue stuck out with eagerness, we start a fine-tuning of the parallelism to the channel. While the channel is leaning on the chart extrema magnetized to them and, moreover, being automatically equidistant with opposing lines, a separate single parallel line usually has to be drawn "in the air" without leaning on anything. We would like to have a useful option allowing to draw a single Trendline parallel to an existing channel and have it be based on the nearest wall of the chosen channel (automatically "guessed" the needed source channel without the user's initial guidance), rather than on the candlestick extremums of the chart. So far, the achievement of this goal is reduced to the task of laying a separate Trendline along one of the channel lines, de-selecting it, selecting the Trendline and only then dragging it over the middle of the Trendline at the desired distance to the desired location. And now it is known to be both long and fraught with distortions.
I would like this to be an alternative to future complex graphical objects (if they are planned at all), which should already include dependent primitive moving parts.
Please change font in "tools". Make it like in MT4 or allow user to choose font for table by himself. It's very inconvenient.