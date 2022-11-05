Multiple chart windows but vertically not horizontal

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When I press the all chart windows button (Alt + R)  in MT4, all opened charts appear at once but they are horizontal. I want four windows charts but vertically positioned not horizontal. How I can do that by pressing just one button? Is there any indicator? 
 
They are not horizontal, they are tiled Tiled
 
Jamal Emami:
When I press the all chart windows button (Alt + R)  in MT4, all opened charts appear at once but they are horizontal. I want four windows charts but vertically positioned not horizontal. How I can do that by pressing just one button? Is there any indicator? 

I believe this is similar if not same as what you are asking.

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/241077

Code to arrange charts
Code to arrange charts
  • 2018.04.27
  • www.mql5.com
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