Multiple chart windows but vertically not horizontal
When I press the all chart windows button (Alt + R) in MT4, all opened charts appear at once but they are horizontal. I want four windows charts but vertically positioned not horizontal. How I can do that by pressing just one button? Is there any indicator?
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They are not horizontal, they are tiled
Jamal Emami:
When I press the all chart windows button (Alt + R) in MT4, all opened charts appear at once but they are horizontal. I want four windows charts but vertically positioned not horizontal. How I can do that by pressing just one button? Is there any indicator?
When I press the all chart windows button (Alt + R) in MT4, all opened charts appear at once but they are horizontal. I want four windows charts but vertically positioned not horizontal. How I can do that by pressing just one button? Is there any indicator?
I believe this is similar if not same as what you are asking.
Code to arrange charts
- 2018.04.27
- www.mql5.com
Hi, I'm writing a script to setup a workspace. From the main toolbar, if you select "Window" you get a dropdown list...
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