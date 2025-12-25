Wishes for MT5 - page 110
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When the terminal was updated on 7 March 2014 (build 910) the icons of indicators and EAs in their respective folders have changed
\MQL5\Indicators ; MQL5\Experts. I like the new look of indicator icons in Explorer not I like it (some integral on yellow background),
I would like to be able to select the default icon for all *.ex5
Of course there is an option to set each indicator individually via #property icon "C:\temp\icon_ind.ico", but this needs to be prescribed in each file =(
When setting the *.ex5 file association, is the icon taken from terminal64.exe or some other file?
A wish is as follows:
here is a log of the latest terminal updates. It ends with 880 build. Now I have it auto-updated to version 910. What has changed no one knows. Though personally I don't like that some things that used to work before stop working. For example - I didn't encounter glitches of WinAPI calls in 880. In 910 I want to get it and sign it. I want to be able to disable auto-update and have possibility to look through list of changes before update. As well as a standard rollback function to the previous version.
Ideally - to see the "students" involved in particular changes. So that there are criteria for assessing risks in the next update.
If you are not in the loop, then why discuss. And you will see the difference when you start working on the exchange with the latest price.
Also, if you pay attention, my suggestion is about the tick history that is displayed in the "Market Watch" window, i.e. the one that has already been accumulated by the terminal. It is not about the global accumulation and provision of tick history.
In MetaEditor when selecting Window menu/All windows... pops up a window with the list of opened files
At that the order in which they are sorted corresponds to the order in which they are located under the toolbar.
If the list is too long, it is difficult to find the required file by name (the full name of a file is the only search criterion in this case). It is suggested that you sort the files in this particular window by name by default, which will make the search much easier.
I also noticed here, that .mqh files (windows) are displayed with icon with number 5 (screenshot above), and .mq5 files are displayed without number (blue icon, not visible here), though logically it should be vice versa.
All windows..." menu has been corrected, and also in the Tools window the result when searching in files has the same inconsistency
If the /i:<path> path is enclosed in double quotes and ends with '\', e.g. "C:\NEW\", in the command compiler
1) If the file being compiled doesn't contain a space in its name, nothing happens. Nothing happens even if a non-existent file name is specified
2) If the compiled file contains a space in its name, the compiler generates an error: The file (file name truncated to a space) is not found even if the full name of the file was specified (taking into account the path).
The wish boils down to:
A) /i: "C:\NEW\" and /i: "C:\NEW" should be treated equally
B) there would be some reaction from the compiler in the 1st case
B) in <path> it would be possible to set several paths /i: "C:\NEW1;C:\NEW2" - by the principle you could not find include <> in the previous one, look for the next one
Make the Rectangle in MetaTrader 5 identical to the Rectangle in MetaTrader 4 to have 4 edit points instead of 2