Wishes for MT5 - page 110

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When the terminal was updated on 7 March 2014 (build 910) the icons of indicators and EAs in their respective folders have changed

\MQL5\Indicators ; MQL5\Experts. I like the new look of indicator icons in Explorer not I like it (some integral on yellow background),

I would like to be able to select the default icon for all *.ex5

Of course there is an option to set each indicator individually via #property icon "C:\temp\icon_ind.ico", but this needs to be prescribed in each file =(

When setting the *.ex5 file association, is the icon taken from terminal64.exe or some other file?

 

A wish is as follows:

here is a log of the latest terminal updates. It ends with 880 build. Now I have it auto-updated to version 910. What has changed no one knows. Though personally I don't like that some things that used to work before stop working. For example - I didn't encounter glitches of WinAPI calls in 880. In 910 I want to get it and sign it. I want to be able to disable auto-update and have possibility to look through list of changes before update. As well as a standard rollback function to the previous version.

Ideally - to see the "students" involved in particular changes. So that there are criteria for assessing risks in the next update.

 
Yurich:

If you are not in the loop, then why discuss. And you will see the difference when you start working on the exchange with the latest price.

Also, if you pay attention, my suggestion is about the tick history that is displayed in the "Market Watch" window, i.e. the one that has already been accumulated by the terminal. It is not about the global accumulation and provision of tick history.

I will say something and the topic will be banned, but you write, your thoughts are very interesting.
 

In MetaEditor when selecting Window menu/All windows... pops up a window with the list of opened files

At that the order in which they are sorted corresponds to the order in which they are located under the toolbar.

If the list is too long, it is difficult to find the required file by name (the full name of a file is the only search criterion in this case). It is suggested that you sort the files in this particular window by name by default, which will make the search much easier.

 
And here I also noticed that .mqh files (windows) are displayed with an icon with the number 5 (screenshot above), while .mq5 files are without a number (blue icon, not visible here), although logically it should be the other way round.
 
Change the width of the volume bars according to the width of the bars. An example would be changing the width of the MACD indicator bar chart.
 
A100:
I also noticed here, that .mqh files (windows) are displayed with icon with number 5 (screenshot above), and .mq5 files are displayed without number (blue icon, not visible here), though logically it should be vice versa.

All windows..." menu has been corrected, and also in the Tools window the result when searching in files has the same inconsistency

 
I would like to:
1) a potical history, as in Ducas for the tester and for viewing on the chart.
2) The possibility of running not only optimization on agents, but also the robot and indicators, both in the tester and in real life, it will allow to create resource-intensive systems of a new level.(If there is correct, I have not found)
3) And if one theominal, at the same time will be able to trade on different accounts, and even different brokers, then generally cool will be.
 

If the /i:<path> path is enclosed in double quotes and ends with '\', e.g. "C:\NEW\", in the command compiler

1) If the file being compiled doesn't contain a space in its name, nothing happens. Nothing happens even if a non-existent file name is specified

2) If the compiled file contains a space in its name, the compiler generates an error: The file (file name truncated to a space) is not found even if the full name of the file was specified (taking into account the path).

The wish boils down to:

A) /i: "C:\NEW\" and /i: "C:\NEW" should be treated equally

B) there would be some reaction from the compiler in the 1st case

B) in <path> it would be possible to set several paths /i: "C:\NEW1;C:\NEW2" - by the principle you could not find include <> in the previous one, look for the next one

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Make the Rectangle in MetaTrader 5 identical to the Rectangle in MetaTrader 4 to have 4 edit points instead of 2

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