Wishes for MT5 - page 114

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Vitalie Postolache:
Strange, it works for me. Pressed Alt+G on the function call and jumped to the function definition, then pressed Ctrl+- and jumped back.
О! "Ctrl + "-" jumping back works! Great. So the question is off the table. It remains to ask for such functionality to be highlighted in the editor.
 
Karputov Vladimir:
Oh!"Ctrl" +"-" switch back works!
Main menu > View > Last two options.
 
Karputov Vladimir:
...It remains to ask for such functionality to be highlighted in the editor.

You could add buttons to the toolbar:


 
Good afternoon, I would like to be able to hotkey toggle the frame above below. It would be very convenient. For example ctrl z down the frame, ctrlx up. Or something else. Thanks
 
Hello!
I am using MetaTrader for iOS.

When will you fix the bugs?

  1. OHLC data is disappearing. If I switch to any other application on my phone and then switch back to MT4, OHLC data window disappears. Can't you see this glitch! Maybe your testers will start working and fix this problem already? I AM ATTACHING A SCREENSHOT.
  2. When I switch from a higher timeframe to a lower one, a blue window pops up suggesting to switch to another date with the same price. Why do I need it? Why do I need it at all? Why can't I turn this window off? I'm sick of it, to be honest!!! HERE'S A SCREENSHOT.
 
add radix sort as a standard set to quick sort
 
Remove the following tabs from the Tools panel: News, Mail, Calendar, Company, Market, Signals, Articles, Library; or give the ability to customise the display of tabs. The Tools panel is for work and it is very much overloaded with unnecessary tabs. Make the setting - bid and ask lines with a ray rather than a horizontal line (overloads the chart if there are a lot of objects on the chart).
 
WinProject:
Remove tabs from the Tools panel: News, Mail, Calendar, Company, Market, Signals, Articles, Library; or give the ability to customize the display of tabs. The Tools panel is for work and it is very much overloaded with unnecessary tabs. Make the setting - bid and ask lines with a beam, not a horizontal line (overloads the chart if there are a lot of objects on the chart).

seconded!

and make the useless chat and achieves buttons switchable

 
and it is also long overdue to make grid levels by circular levels like in all terminals
 
Dear developers! Please make it possible to connect via web terminal to accounts with extended authorisation using SSL certificate.
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