Wishes for MT5 - page 114
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Strange, it works for me. Pressed Alt+G on the function call and jumped to the function definition, then pressed Ctrl+- and jumped back.
Oh!"Ctrl" +"-" switch back works!
...It remains to ask for such functionality to be highlighted in the editor.
You could add buttons to the toolbar:
Remove tabs from the Tools panel: News, Mail, Calendar, Company, Market, Signals, Articles, Library; or give the ability to customize the display of tabs. The Tools panel is for work and it is very much overloaded with unnecessary tabs. Make the setting - bid and ask lines with a beam, not a horizontal line (overloads the chart if there are a lot of objects on the chart).
seconded!
and make the useless chat and achieves buttons switchable