Wishes for MT5 - page 111
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As of some recent build, two lines have been set aside for auxiliary information in the Toolbox, Trade tab.
Why should there be extra lines in the Trade tab with rarely used information? Probably because the Free Margin and the Margin Level did not fit into one line and someone was bothered by it.
The idea is to put everything back in one line - as it was before (or remove Free Margin and Margin Level from the Trading tab - since they don't fit in one line - and then only Balance/Funds/Margin/Profit will be left here). And who needs such "necessary" parameters as Free Margin and Margin Level - they can use Assets tab - where this information is duplicated (it makes more sense to have several rows, in case they do not fit into one)
Thus the task of freeing up an unnecessary line of the Trading tab by excluding rarely used information - already duplicated in other tabs - is solved in this way.
As of a recent build, two rows have been allocated to auxiliary information in the Tools window, Trade tab.
Why should there be extra lines in the Trade tab with information that is rarely used? Probably because the Free Margin and the Margin Level did not fit into one line and someone was bothered by it.
The idea is to put everything back in one line - as it was before (or remove Free Margin and Margin Level from the Trading tab - since they don't fit in one line - and then only Balance/Funds/Margin/Profit will be left here). And those who need such "necessary" parameters as Free Margin and Margin Level - can use Assets tab - where this information is duplicated (it would be more reasonable to have several lines there, in case everything does not fit into one)
Thus the task of freeing up an unnecessary line of the Trading tab by excluding rarely used information - already duplicated in other tabs - is solved in this way.
Well, what have you achieved with this innovation? Now auxiliary information instead of one - two lines - and value of Free margin all the same - NOT visible (width of columns Order and Time - I'll admit reduced)
So, the information is not visible anyway, while I need twice as much space to display it
Of course, we're talking about small screen resolutions where every extra line taken makes a difference
Well, what have you achieved with this innovation? Now the auxiliary information takes two lines instead of one - and the value of the Free Margin is still NOT visible (I have reduced the width of the Order and Time columns)
Naturally, we are talking about small screen resolutions, where every extra occupied line has a value
How small is it? I have 1280*800 and everything fits (desktop monitor, laptop, tablet).
1024x768 - that's not even small, it's quite normal - the most common
What is the display scale set on the system?
font 125%
Is "Auto-size" checked on the "Trade" tab in the terminal?