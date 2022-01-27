Combined trade history for same symbol
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I have 2 different EA's on different charts for the same symbol.
Each chart shows the trade history and trade levels of both EA's on both charts.
Is it possible for each chart to show only the trade history and trade levels for the trades that occurred on each chart?