Wishes for MT5 - page 115
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Remove the following tabs from the Tools panel: News, Mail, Calendar, Company, Market, Signals, Articles, Library; or give the ability to customise the display of tabs. The Tools panel is for work and it is very much overloaded with unnecessary tabs. Make a setting - bid and ask lines with a ray rather than a horizontal line (overloads the chart if there are a lot of objects on the chart).
So, this wish has partly been granted, the tabs can now be disabled...
I have a couple of suggestions for the Metaeditor:
In general I was used to watching charts in Tranzac. In it you could select in one window a list of instruments you were interested in: stocks, etc., and in another window a chart whose window was linked to that list, you could also select whole categories of stocks. Now Tranzac is not supported by J2T. Can't this be implemented in MT5? It's terribly inconvenient to manually enter every stock or other instrument every time.
You can:
This would require manually entering about 1000 stocks of the category of interest.
1. use the button - otherwise it feels like you are talking to yourself.
2. Who prevents you from adding stocks using the MQL5 script?
3. You can also work with the "Symbols" menu and select market sections:
1. use a button - otherwise it feels like you are talking to yourself.
2. Who prevents you from adding stocks using the MQL5 script?
3. You can also work with the "Symbols" menu and select market sections:
Not everything is properly implemented there either. For example, I can't add all PENNY STOCKS. Also, I have to open a separate window to view each stock. This is very inconvenient.
Contact your Broker - have him set up the lists correctly or use MQL5 scripts.