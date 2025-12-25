Wishes for MT5 - page 115

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WinProject:
Remove the following tabs from the Tools panel: News, Mail, Calendar, Company, Market, Signals, Articles, Library; or give the ability to customise the display of tabs. The Tools panel is for work and it is very much overloaded with unnecessary tabs. Make a setting - bid and ask lines with a ray rather than a horizontal line (overloads the chart if there are a lot of objects on the chart).

So, this wish has partly been granted, the tabs can now be disabled...

 

I have a couple of suggestions for the Metaeditor:

  • Add CTRL+DEL to delete a word (for example CTRL+BACKSPACE now deletes the word from the left side, andCTRL+DEL does not delete the word from the right side)
  • fix clicking on the edge of the scroll bar (if you click on the outermost pixel of the scroll bar, you cannot scroll, you have to move your cursor away from the edge of the screen)
 
I would like to scroll with the mouse wheel through the window bar in ME and graphs in MT - like tabs in a browser by hovering the mouse cursor there.
 
I would like to be able to turn off the update notification. Very annoying.
 
Anyway, I got used to looking at charts in Tranzac. In it you could select in one window a list of instruments you were interested in: stocks, etc., and in another window a chart whose window was linked to that list, you could also select whole categories of stocks. Now Tranzac is not supported by J2T. Can't this be implemented in MT5? It's terribly inconvenient to manually enter every stock or other instrument every time.
 
Вячеслав Трубачёв:
In general I was used to watching charts in Tranzac. In it you could select in one window a list of instruments you were interested in: stocks, etc., and in another window a chart whose window was linked to that list, you could also select whole categories of stocks. Now Tranzac is not supported by J2T. Can't this be implemented in MT5? It's terribly inconvenient to manually enter every stock or other instrument every time.

You can:

Шаблоны и профили - Дополнительные возможности - Справка по MetaTrader 5
Шаблоны и профили - Дополнительные возможности - Справка по MetaTrader 5
  • www.metatrader5.com
Шаблоном называется набор настроек окна графика, который можно применить для других графиков. В шаблонах запоминаются: тип и цвет графика; цветовая...
 
This would require manually entering about 1,000 shares of the category of interest.
 
Вячеслав Трубачёв:
This would require manually entering about 1000 stocks of the category of interest.

1. use the button - otherwise it feels like you are talking to yourself.

2. Who prevents you from adding stocks using the MQL5 script?

3. You can also work with the "Symbols" menu and select market sections:


 
Vladimir Karputov:

1. use a button - otherwise it feels like you are talking to yourself.

2. Who prevents you from adding stocks using the MQL5 script?

3. You can also work with the "Symbols" menu and select market sections:


Not everything is properly implemented there either. For example, I can't add all the PENNY STOCKS. Also, I have to open a separate window to view each stock. This is very inconvenient.
 
Вячеслав Трубачёв:
Not everything is properly implemented there either. For example, I can't add all PENNY STOCKS. Also, I have to open a separate window to view each stock. This is very inconvenient.

Contact your Broker - have him set up the lists correctly or use MQL5 scripts.

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