Is there a way to prevent automatic update?
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I was wondering if there is a way to prevent (disable) automatic update?
The reason is simple : there are a lot of changes and in some cases the changes are causing additional errors which prevents continuous working.
Here is an example : the upper picture is what I had before last update and the lower is what I get after last update (the 234 version).
And now, I have to wait. If I could disable automatic updates, then I could continue working with the previous version and test the newer version and if it is OK then I would allow an update
Just a thought ...