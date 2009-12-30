Is there a way to prevent automatic update?

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I was wondering if there is a way to prevent (disable) automatic update?


The reason is simple : there are a lot of changes and in some cases the changes are causing additional errors which prevents continuous working.

Here is an example : the upper picture is what I had before last update and the lower is what I get after last update (the 234 version).






And now, I have to wait. If I could disable automatic updates, then I could continue working with the previous version and test the newer version and if it is OK then I would allow an update


Just a thought ...

 
very nice!!!!! :)))))

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