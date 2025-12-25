Wishes for MT5 - page 107
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Sometimes I don't know if you're kidding or if you're serious. Actually, green-on-black is much gentler on the eyes than black-on-white.
Please make a button in MetaEditor - translate all class references to functions directly in the EA code in a compact form
It may be "sparing", but you can't tell a thing from it.
It's hard to please everyone, here, for example, the white background, on the contrary, disturbs a person, or more precisely, "hits the balls".
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/2582/page11#comment_527461
О! MT4 already has it, I want it in MT5!
О! MT4 already has it, I want it in MT5!
(Voice from Heaven): "Today you want custom spread, tomorrow you'll start demanding lefty custom history, bid-ask bars, tick quotes and level 3 in the end... You deserve to die, for you clearly crave to ruin and bring to a near dead end the entire carefully designed MT5 project, which has finally achieved flawless and fully automated quote delivery directly from the broker to the trader's terminal with the most accurate spread prescribed in every bar of every minute's history......!!....."
--
Just kidding, I want one too.
:)
It may be "gentle", but you can't tell a damn thing from it.
A suggestion for MetaEditor - when editing code, the name of the function in which the editing is performed should be displayed.
That is: There is a function, which in MetaEditor has the size of several screens. When editing this function, you will not see the name of this function somewhere in the middle or at the end. So, is it possible to make some hint about the name of the function being edited?
A suggestion for MetaEditor - when editing code, the name of the function in which the editing is performed should be displayed.
That is: There is a function, which in MetaEditor has the size of several screens. When editing this function, you will not see the name of this function somewhere in the middle or at the end. So, is it possible to make some kind of hint to the name of edited function?
+1
This is called code navigation. The implementation can be found in the same MS.