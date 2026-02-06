MT5 Strategy Tester Issue
I have the same problem and I don't know how to fix it. This problem appeared after an update.
Update your app and clear logs, then try again
I tried this, nothing helped, still the same.
I had builder 5430 saved. When I run this old version, everything works fine. So it's not an EA issue, but a new update. It seems I'm not the only one with this problem; other users are reporting the same problem.
Any Working Solution? as I understand I have latest version of MT5. Version 5.00 Build 5572
Davit Beridze #:
Any Working Solution? as I understand I have latest version of MT5. Version 5.00 Build 5572
Any Working Solution? as I understand I have latest version of MT5. Version 5.00 Build 5572
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MT5 Totally Screwed after recent Update
Alain Verleyen, 2026.02.04 13:50
You must use the previous version 5430 or the latest beta 5574, in which all these errors are corrected.
Or wait for the official launch, which should be done shortly.
For the latest beta, go to the Help menu -> Check for Updates.
If you are still having problems with 5574, publish the technical details about it (source code if possible, records, screenshot...).
Davit Beridze #:I found the solution. I downloaded MT5 from official site and now is working. I previously used MT5 provided by a broker. I used the one from FusionMarkets and there was a problem. I also noticed that when I use cloud agents, the server has build version 5579. In our case, it is build version 5572 or beta build 5577. I suspect that the version discrepancy between the client and server may also cause the discrepancy in results.
Any Working Solution? as I understand I have latest version of MT5. Version 5.00 Build 5572
Any Working Solution? as I understand I have latest version of MT5. Version 5.00 Build 5572
transnoyan #:The client and the server doesn't have to use the same build.
I found the solution. I downloaded MT5 from official site and now is working. I previously used MT5 provided by a broker. I used the one from FusionMarkets and there was a problem. I also noticed that when I use cloud agents, the server has build version 5579. In our case, it is build version 5572 or beta build 5577. I suspect that the version discrepancy between the client and server may also cause the discrepancy in results.
I found the solution. I downloaded MT5 from official site and now is working. I previously used MT5 provided by a broker. I used the one from FusionMarkets and there was a problem. I also noticed that when I use cloud agents, the server has build version 5579. In our case, it is build version 5572 or beta build 5577. I suspect that the version discrepancy between the client and server may also cause the discrepancy in results.
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Hello guys When I optimize my Ea in MT5 and after run optimized set with single run with same method I get difference. Why? I run optimization with open price, than just push run single test to see detailed result and I get difference, what Optimization show and what backtest shows of same set file.