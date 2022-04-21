MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester: bugs, bugs, suggestions for improvement - page 61
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Custom, own Agents, error free synchronisation on real ticks. EA for playback.
Result.
By the value of the first line, it's immediately clear that the value is nonsense: it can't be that different from the values in the other lines.
And running a single.
99% rubbish in ticks during GA optimisation. Let me know if you were able to reproduce it or not.Search string: Oshibka 005.
By the way, what's the reason for the Agents still hanging in memory after the Terminal is closed?
They shouldn't.
Do they hang for a long time? A few seconds is acceptable.
Show terminal and tester logs after closing the terminal. And logs of agents after closing them.
They shouldn't.
Have they been hanging for a long time? A few seconds is acceptable.
Show terminal and tester logs after closing the terminal. And logs of agents after closing them.
Waited a minute (couldn't delete Tester folder ). Ended up nailing them down by hand. Didn't replay it.
...
Dear admins, Saber seems to be on autobahn, please sort it out. He can't post on the forum and the site is generally blocked for him.
Thank you.
Dear admins, Saber seems to be on autobahn, please sort it out. He can't post on the forum and the site is blocked for him.
Thank you.
If you haven't figured it out yet, suggest resetting the router. It's not crossed out, so it's not banned.
If you haven't figured it out yet, suggest resetting the router. It's not crossed out, so it's not banned.
ok
If you haven't figured it out yet, advise to reboot the router. It's not crossed out, so it's not banned.
I recently had a red hat when I logged in that I was banned for N years, I almost had a heart attack. I realised in time that it was because I was logged in via my mobile phone. I got a banned dynamic IP. It's stupid to ban by IP, knowing that they change, and moreover, one address can be a lot of people.
Dear admins, Saber seems to be on autobahn, please sort it out. He can't post on the forum and the site is blocked for him.
Thanks for the help!
Not reproducible
1. Unzip the archive into a folder with a clean terminal.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and strategy testing
New MetaTrader 5 build 2340: Management of account settings in the Strategy Tester and improved integration with Python
fxsaber, 2020.02.20 14:57
2. Run the script fxsaber\CreateSymbol.ex5.
In a few seconds a graph of the custom symbol will appear.
2. open Tester (CTRL+R) and select the marked setting.
3. Click Start in the appeared Tester window.
4. When the first Optimization results are available press Stop.
5. Change the start date of the interval to 2019.11.01 in the Tester Settings and press Start.
6. Delirious values in Optimization results (from the source, you can see that they can't differ from each other by more than 50).
Repeated these steps repeatedly. 100% reproduced the problem. Who will try it, let me know.