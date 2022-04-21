MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester: bugs, bugs, suggestions for improvement - page 60
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Testing/optimisation on real ticks?
Own Agents or from the cloud?
If testing on a custom symbol, then cloud agents fall away. So the agents are their own, and you can pull their logs and see in the logs how the history was synced
Custom, proprietary Agents, error-free synchronisation on real ticks. Expert Advisor for replay.
Result.
By the value of the first line, it's immediately clear that the value is nonsense: it can't be that different from the values in the other lines.
And running a single.
99% rubbish in ticks during GA optimisation. Let me know if you were able to reproduce it or not.Search string: Oshibka 005.
Custom, own Agents, error free synchronisation on real ticks. EA for playback.
Result.
By the value of the first line, it's immediately clear that the value is nonsense: it can't be that different from the values in the other lines.
And running a single.
99% rubbish in ticks during GA optimisation. Let me know if you were able to reproduce it or not.Search string: Oshibka 005.
Have to look at the optimization log from the agent on which the nonsense value was issued.
And the test log of the corresponding single pass.
You need to look at the optimisation log from the agent on which the nonsense value was issued.
And a test log of the corresponding single pass.
Look at the single value. It is correct and very different from all Optimizer values, not just one. I.e. the error is literally in every line of the Optimizer.
I'll look at the logs. It would be good for you to run it on your own.Highlighted the correct value. Ran through the log. Only Core1 has the correct value.
Ran through the log. Only Core1 has the correct value.
Completely localised. Single pass on Core1 does not match single pass on Core2. So I can't tell which one is correct yet.
Completely localised. The single pass on Core1 is not the same as the single pass on Core2. So I can't say which one is correct yet.
What's in the agent logs? That's where the history sync is written.
Tried different characters as it doesn't always reproduce. Agent Logs at Optimisation.
Core1.
Core2.
Tried different characters as it doesn't always reproduce. Agent Logs at Optimisation.
Core1.
Core2.
And on one of these Agents did you get the wrong results?
I didn't have any logs of that situation, as I had forbidden to write logs. So I had to start another copy of the Terminal from scratch and repeat the experiment, where the logs are all written.
Above are the Optimization logs. There each Agent counted two passes, after which the Stop button was pressed, because OnTester-results are rambling for each of the Agents.
The logs of the two Agents above. I will try to create a situation that you can reproduce for yourself.
I didn't have any logs of that situation, as I had forbidden to write logs. So I had to start another copy of the Terminal from scratch and repeat the experiment, where the logs are all written.
Above are the Optimization logs. There each Agent counted two passes, after which the Stop button was pressed, because OnTester-results are rambling for each of the Agents.
The logs of the two Agents above. I'll try to create a situation that you can reproduce for yourself.
That's exactly what I'm asking about the Agents logs. Were the results wrong for both agents?
I need to see agent logs with correct results and agent logs with incorrect results
I'm asking specifically about the agents' logs. Were the results wrong for both agents?
I need to see agent logs with correct results and agent logs with incorrect results
Both Agents had the wrong results for the optimisation passes. I almost managed to reproduce it on a clean Terminal... I'll post it in a while.
By the way, what's the reason for the Agents still hanging in memory after closing the Terminal?