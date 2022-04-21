MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester: bugs, bugs, suggestions for improvement - page 5
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The Terminal has a great menu for working with templates.
Is it possible to create a similar menu in the Tester to work with Sets? You could add
Where Recent_Sets would be shown on the right.
Here are the earlier thoughts on improving the MT 5 tester.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and strategy testing
MetaTrader 5 platform beta build 2055: Integration with Python and massive improvements in strategy tester
Askr, 2019.05.17 06:34
No new features and bug and bug fixes have been made in the tester?
Specifically.
1. has the bug with testing on mosbirge stocks been fixed? Why are there false counts on real ticks?
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/307943
2) Is the tester adapted to foreign markets? The CME? With its intraday and daily margin?
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/309332
3.
In the mt4 tester you can stop the test at any time and see all trades and the overall result of the test, while in mt5 you will only see a white sheet, that is nothing.
When you stop your test, you may see only a white sheet, and there is no point in waiting until the end of the test.
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/189085/page21#comment_10910219
4.
We miss the complete analysis showing results for each month being tested, like in monitoring services.
For example January 19- percentage
February 19 percent
March 19
It would be better to show the drawdown of course, although it is not the most important thing.
But it would be better to show the monthly yield because it's impossible to show the yield for one month if the graph is straight and for a long period of testing.
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/189085/page21#comment_11488482
5.
It's a trifle, but very inconvenient that the tester has no choice ofhistory of positions, but not deals.
It is much easier and faster to compare trades between the tester and a real account.
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/189085/page21#comment_11488482
6.
The average size of profitable and unprofitable trades in pips is not enough.
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/189085/page22#comment_11573743
7. And in general a suggestion, add a bit more features that are in the same account monitors.
8. Limit the number of cloud agents/ PRs involved.
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/298902
The file attributes and rights are from different areas.
It took a minute to find it:
The syntax of the icacls command looks like this
icacls folder\file /setowner User parameters
Let's look at some specific examples of how you can change the owner of a file or folder.
icacls "C:\Program Files (x86)\UltraISO\UltraISO.exe" /setowner Administrator /C /L /Q
icacls "C:\Program Files (x86)\UltraISO/UltraISO.exe" /setowner "NT SERVICE\TrustedInstaller" /C /L /Q
icacls "C:\Program Files (x86)\UltraISO\" /setowner Medvedev /T /C /L /Q
icacls "C:\Program Files (x86)\UltraISO\" /setowner Putin /T /C /L /Q
Now let us understand what these parameters are used in each command.
/Q - The command will not print a success message;
/L - command will be executed directly over a symbolic link and not over a specific object
/C - command will continue to be executed despite file errors; error messages will still be displayed;
/T - command is used for all files and directories, which are located in the specified directory;
And here is how you can change the permissions for a file or folder:
icacls folder_or_file /grant:r user:permission
The list of permissions is as follows:
D - deletion;
F - full access;;
M - modify; M - modify;
RX - read and execute;
R - read; R - read;
W - write.
The following commands are examples:
icacls "C:\Program Files (x86)\UltraISO\UltraISO.exe" /grant:r Putin:F
icacls "C:\Program Files (x86)\UltraISO/UltraISO.exe" /grant:r Putin:M
icacls "C:\Program Files (x86)\UltraISO\" /grant:r Putin:F
icacls "C:\Program Files (x86)\UltraISO\" /grant:r Putin:RX /T
To find out more, type icacls /? at the command line and you will get a full list of commands.
It took a minute to find it:
Thanks. When I manually changed the rights, I remembered that the Tester was slowing down in a single run. Need to experiment.
If there is a list of EAs and symbols, elements of which are constantly used in the Tester. They can be quickly manipulated in it, if symbols are placed in the end of Market Watch, and EAs - in the Favorites.
Then by dragging the necessary elements with the mouse in the Tester, the desired configuration will be instantly selected. It is not necessary to browse through menus to select.
the new tester is a beauty - it's so well organised and draws in a new way... now we have to re-do all the old owls... here's a taste of the old one and it's not bad...))
In the new 2145 beta, a new command is available, opening the test report in a full-fledged window next to the charts.
The 3D visualisation engine for the results has also changed. The bottom window shows the old version for now, and a separate window shows the new version:
You can update via the help menu.
In the new 2145 beta, a new command is available that opens the test report in a full window next to the charts.
Mine says "Waiting for update" in the opening window. I downloaded the optimisation from the opt file.