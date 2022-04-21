MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester: bugs, bugs, suggestions for improvement - page 48
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In order to get the grail in pips mode, close losing positions with one marker for the entire position volume, and profitable ones with 0.01 lots.
Example.
Result
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and strategy testing
Libraries: SingleTesterCache
fxsaber, 2020.01.12 23:20
The current version of tst-format does not contain the following data
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and strategy testing
Libraries: SingleTesterCache
fxsaber, 2020.01.13 00:01
Replay multiple bugs. We launch the Expert Advisor in the Strategy Tester on a hedge account.
We get the following
Then we read the corresponding tst file using the script.
It will print the data on positions
If we compare everything in this post, we will see the following bugs.
The debugger is not entirely functional. What is missing compared to the standard debuggers, in descending order of shortcomings.
1. Memory modification. You can view variables, but editing seems not to be possible.
2. Conditional breakpoints. Like stop if variable test=10.
3. Possibility to move execution. In other words, just click on a line and tell it to execute it from there. In other words, click on a line and say, "Now run from here".
4. an attachment to an already running script/advisor/indicator. Or at least the ability to attach when crashing, so it's easy to analyse.
The debugger is not entirely functional. What is missing compared to standard debuggers, in descending order of shortcomings.
2. Conditional breakpoints. Like stop if variable test=10.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and strategy testing
Libraries: SingleTesterCache
fxsaber, 2020.01.14 10:49
I use tst-files instead of set-files now. You can switch between them very quickly, having not only input parameters but also full backtests.
It's a pity that we cannot combine different TSs in a full-fledged portfolio now due to lack of millisecond data in tst.
I hope the developers will start using the existing fields to the fullest extent
by writing there the time value in milliseconds instead of seconds.
Generally, in practice we cannot demonstrate all the coolness of using tst because of some slight drawbacks in tst. This could be corrected.
TesterWithdrawal is in the report, but TesterDeposit is missing.
How to understand this picture. The optimisation graph shows peak values around 5000. And in the optimisation table the maximum value is 4670. Where are the parameters for the best passes ?
Sort the "Result" column.