MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester: bugs, bugs, suggestions for improvement - page 8

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fxsaber:

Will the name match?

Yes. And the name of the trading server with whose settings the test was carried out does not match the current one

 

In the tester, can't you make it so that each run doesn't produce a box in boxes?

You will sit there and clear hundreds of them.

 
Askr:

In the tester, can't you make it so that each run doesn't produce a box in boxes?

You will sit there and clear hundreds of them.

What are you talking about? Which windows are we talking about?
 
Slava:
What are you talking about? Which windows are we talking about?

Apparently about the charts.

 
Yes, about charts, for example in mt4 this does not appear, but in mt5, when especially with the optimization results window you run 5-10 runs +forward runs these charts accumulate awfully fast.
 
Askr:
Yes about charts, for example in mt4 this does not appear, but in mt5, when especially from the optimization results window you run 5-10 runs +forward runs these charts accumulate awfully fast.

Disable auto-open graph after testing. Context menu in the test results tab.

 

It is not possible to set optimisation parameters in the updated tester. The input fields are simply disabled:

Strategy tester

What does this have to do with and how can it be dealt with?

 
Mihail Matkovskij:

It is not possible to set optimisation parameters in the updated tester. The input fields are simply disabled:

What is the reason for this and how can it be dealt with?

To set the parameters, you must first select "Optimisation" mode in the "Overview" tab.

 
Vladimir Karputov:

To set the parameters, you must first select "Optimisation" mode in the "Overview" tab.

I tried selecting "Genetic optimisation":

Genetic optimisation

But it is still not possible to set the parameters.

 
Mihail Matkovskij:

Tried selecting "Genetic optimisation":

But it is still not possible to set the parameters.

Take the standard EA from the delivery and check - everything works. But if input parameters are declared as sinput - then these parameters cannot be optimised.

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