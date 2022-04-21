MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester: bugs, bugs, suggestions for improvement - page 4
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How do you prohibit recording?
That's how it should work.
That's how it should work.
Thank you, that's how it works. It's a shame you can't do it with a batton.
Thank you, that's how it works. It's a pity you can't do it with a batton.
I'm sure you can. It's standard directory permissions.
Find a command line expert or google yourself how to change those attributes.
You probably can. These are standard directory permissions.
Find a command line expert or google how to change these attributes.
File attributes and permissions are from different areas.
File attributes and rights are from different areas.
the solution seems to be an ftp client, but I don't know the possibilities here either, I've never used
here's a googled article with pictureshttps://www.hostinger.ru/rukovodstva/kak-izmenit-prava-dostupa-k-faylam
UPD: as an option, why turn off (reboot) the computer ? i have PCs at home for months at a time without rebooting, sleep in standby mode, convenient, no problems
UPD: as an option, why turn off (reboot) the computer ? I have PCs at home for months at a time without rebooting, sleep in standby mode, convenient, no problems
Unfortunately, when you actively work with memory, it doesn't free up. Have to reboot sometimes.
Unfortunately, when you are actively working with the memory, it doesn't free up. I have to reboot sometimes.
yes ... Windows has its own ideas how the user should work with the memory ))))
well then either a third party software or even install a virtual machine where set RAMDisk autoloading, you seem to write that not always convenient autoloading RAMDisk .... although it is possible to do this by creating a new user configuration when you log on to Windows
ZS: not much third party software at the moment, not sure what's available at the moment
Well then either third party software, or install a virtual machine where RAMDisk autoloading is set up, you seem to have written that it is not always convenient to autoload RAMDisk ....
I posted the batman above. It does everything. When you go into Terminal it works Services which will alert you if something is not set up.