MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester: bugs, bugs, suggestions for improvement - page 10
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There are new options for grouping parameters via input groups:
Groups are easier to work with and can be collapsed.
Just be sure to keep in mind that until test agents and client terminals of the virtual hosting are updated to the latest version, EAs will not be able to work with parameter groups
Will the groups get into MT4 or will macros get around the incompatibility?
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and trading strategy testing
MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester: bugs, bugs, suggestions for improvement
fxsaber, 2019.09.17 07:30
If there is some list of EAs and symbols whose elements are constantly used in the Tester. You can manipulate them in it very quickly, if symbols are placed at the end of Market Watch, and EAs at the end of Favorites.
Then the required configuration will be instantly selected in the Tester by dragging the necessary elements with the mouse. There is no need to browse menus to select.
I guess, when they will fix it, I'll use this way anyway. Much more convenient to drop a symbol into the Tester window with the mouse, rather than looking for it in the symbol tree.
Do you happen to have a Visual Tester window open on the first agent? If yes, close the Visual Tester window and agent #1 will become free.
Thank you! Now I'll know that nothing loads the first agent except the Visual Tester.
There is a new possibility of grouping parameters via input groups:
Groups are more convenient to work with and can be collapsed.
A very cool feature.
I would like to suggest one idea, at the discretion of the Developers. It often happens that some groups of input parameters are not involved in the Expert Advisor/indicator. For example, there are the following parameters:
We need to setautoChangeTimeftames to true to include themainTimeframeparameter(make it available for input) and disable tf1, tf2 and tf3. If the trader has setautoChangeTimeftames to false, then do the opposite (implement manual selection of timeframes only). How it could look like in my view.
Thus, it is possible to implement program control for enabling/disablinginput parameters during program initialization.
There is a new possibility to group via input group:
Groups are more convenient to work with and can be collapsed.
Fantastic! I asked last month for the ability to select a group of parameters for optimisation in the tester with a single click using a checkbox - I got it!
very handy! cool!
SZY: how else in the tester, in the optimization tab, to remove unnecessary fields.... it's the tester help - during first runs, only general characteristics of the EA are of interest, and the other 16 are added automatically.... well, they are not needed at all, and every time you click to remove one item via the mouse-text menu.... very uncomfortable and slow ((
the input group bug is written herehttps://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/322734/page7#comment_13413729
My tester hangs, even though I have only selected two parameters for optimisation.
What could be the reason?
SZY: how else in the tester, in the optimization tab, to remove unnecessary fields.... it's annoying to get help from the tester - during first runs only general characteristics of the EA, and the other 16 are added automatically.... well, they are not needed at all, and every time you click to remove one item via the mouse-text menu.... it is very uncomfortable and time consuming ((
I do it through defines.
I define INPUT_PUBLIC,INPUT_PROTECTED,INPUT_PRIVATE - either by "normal" intuition or by constant. Then, in Expert Advisor file, I simply define define SHOW_PROTECTED (or ...PRIVATE) and recompile the Expert Advisor. The required instances appear in the tester.
Now the windows of Optimisation graphs are not differentiated in any way by their names.
For example, I launch MultiTester tasks with multi-character optimization and get the following unimportant picture. Could you add another name of a symbol?
It's a pity that these windows are not at all visible in MQL. It would be convenient to save them through ChartScreenShot and close them programmatically.