MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester: bugs, bugs, suggestions for improvement - page 9
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Take the standard EA from the delivery and check - everything works. But if input parameters are declared as sinput - then these parameters cannot be optimised.
I have chosen from standard EAs:
But everything remains the same:
I made only magic parameter in my sinput because there is no sense in its optimization.
My build is 2155. May be there is something wrong with the build?
I chose from the standard experts:
But everything remains the same:
In my own sinput, I only made the magic parameter, as there is no point in optimising it.
My build is 2155. May be there is something wrong with the build?
There, I've got it. I need to put flags next to the optimized parameters, while earlier it was not necessary to set optimization parameters.
I chose from the standard experts:
But everything remains the same:
In my own sinput, I only made the magic parameter, as it makes no sense to optimise it.
My build is 2155. May be there is something wrong with the build?
The build is alright, while you are not paying attention. You have taken a standard EA and I see that its parameters have ACCEPTABLE FOR CHANGE. All you need to do is check the boxes in the "Variable" column.
Added: as I was writing my reply, I see you have figured it out.
The build is fine, but you are inattentive. You have taken the standard EA and I can see that its parameters are ACCEPTABLE to change. All you need to do is check the boxes in the "Variable" column.
Added: while I was writing a reply, I see you figured it out.
Yes. But thanks anyway!
Hi! Question about optimization. I have 4 agents in my terminal. Previously, due to optimization, there could be freezes of the whole system. Therefore, I used to disable one agent and everything worked fine. In new terminal version I noticed that first agent is not loaded at all. So, I switched on the fourth agent. Was I right, should I expect a freeze with 4 agents running, or is the first agent still unloaded during the whole optimization, as I assumed?
Do you happen to have a Visual Tester window open on the first agent? If yes, close the Visual Tester window and agent #1 will become free.
The tester does not reset the last few ticks of the test interval.
EA
Result
What should actually be at the end.
The bug is reproduced on any interval.
There are new options for grouping parameters via input groups:
Groups are easier to work with and can be collapsed.
There are new options for grouping parameters via input group:
Groups are more convenient to work with and can be collapsed.
Thank you. I would also like to make "Collapse/Uncollapse all groups".