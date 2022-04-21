MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester: bugs, bugs, suggestions for improvement - page 11
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I have often run into this situation.
When trying to start a single I get in the Logbook
I have to switch on the Agent manually.
I have often run into this situation.
When trying to start a single I get in the Logbook
I have to switch on the Agent manually.
I don't know what was improved in the new version 2170, but it became much slower during genetic optimisation and all the 16GB of memory got clogged. Probably swapped everything out. Rolled back to 2093 - it eats more disk space, but has less memory and works faster.
I'm thinking, should I buy more memory or sit on the old version?)
I don't know what was improved in the new version 2170, but it became much slower during genetic optimisation and all the 16GB of memory got clogged. Probably swapped everything out. Rolled back to 2093 - it eats more disk space, but less memory and works faster.
Can you give me specific numbers? With examples from the logs.
How did you estimate the slowdown and memory consumption
I have often run into this situation.
When trying to start a single I get in the Logbook
I have to switch on the Agent manually.
Why was this agent disabled?
New build during genetic optimisation makes 104 passes and stops (I don't press stop, it stops by itself). Am I the only one having this problem?
New build during genetic optimisation makes 104 passes and stops (I don't press stop, it stops by itself). Am I the only one having this problem?
Why has this agent been disabled?
While working with the Tester, this happens without my direct involvement.
Error in the Tester when selecting "All history". The last day of history (< the current date) of the custom symbol does not fall into the test interval.
It turns out that if you set the whole history manually, there will be more days in a single run than in "Whole history" mode.