MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester: bugs, bugs, suggestions for improvement - page 40
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Bild 2280. It takes a symbol and a period when there were no quotations on it. In this case it is stock exchange, broker Otkritie, symbol 1MFR-1.20, period 01.09.2019-01.12.2019. Runs any Expert Advisor, say from Examples\Moving Average\Moving Average.ex5. Genetic optimization is set (although I suspect others have this bug as well), criterion makes no difference (no ticks anyway), each tick based on real ticks, profit in pips. We optimize it and get essentially a set of zero passes. Why are profit_factor and margin_level filled with rubbish in each pass? Aren't the variables initialized with zero somewhere? In the backtest tab it just looks like an empty space, it doesn't output anything. If we parse the opt-file by hand, the values are profit_factor = 1.797693134862316e+308 and margin_level = 1.797693134862316e+308.
It's not rubbish.
This is DBL_MAX
When selecting/searching for previous Tester jobs, there is no information about when these jobs were placed.
In the picture I decided to look through the search bar to see what manipulations were done in the Tester with a particular EA. Unfortunately, there is no information on time in interactive search results.
Is it possible to add time? If I understand correctly, then for each line is the time of the corresponding ini file.
What is this setting?
ZZZ The custom symbol is not affected by changes to the symbol settings (e.g. tick size) in the Tester. Moreover, this window in the Tester shows zero tick size, when in fact it has a different value.
How do I make Tester take into account the tick price(SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_VALUE) of a custom symbol?
No matter how I change this value when creating a symbol, it has no effect on the result of profit calculation (as if TickValue = 1).
The custom symbol has all currencies equal to the account currency. I.e. the mode is almost similar to "by pips", no need to connect other symbols to calculate margin, etc.
On the server where there is a commission (reproduced on ForexTimeFXTM-Demo01, EUR, Hedge) in the mode by real ticks after the first trade another symbol from the standard ones is connected. And everything, of course, counts much slower than it should.
Everything works correctly on MQ-Demo, where there is no commission (and this, incorrectly, because the test for the correctness of the commission is not performed on the main demo server).
Is this problem reproducible?
Symbol settings
Single run log
Highlighted two symbols that the Tester is loading. However, it does not (and should not) use them during the run. I.e. loading and memory consumption go to waste.
On the MQ-Demo in the Tester these settings are
Symbol settings
Single run log
Highlighted two symbols that the Tester is loading. However, it does not (and should not) use them during the run. I.e. loading and memory consumption goes to waste.
The deposit currency is EUR...
Yes.
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MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester: bugs, bugs, suggestions for improvement
fxsaber, 2019.12.18 08:37On MQ-Demo in the Tester these settings are
Yes.