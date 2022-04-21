MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester: bugs, bugs, suggestions for improvement - page 45
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Replace && with ||
PS. The condition there is RIGHT.
The condition there is for testing, not for work. Which is basically what Print is reporting. This is done, because sometimes I can give the test version to those who are interested.
And regularly, when I change the input parameters, the first run goes "idle" - i.e. it doesn't trade, then from the second run everything is OK. What is wrong with this - the genetic algorithm immediately eliminates the first results:
PS. The condition there is RIGHT.
It's a test condition, not a run condition. Which is basically what Print is reporting. This is done, because sometimes I can give the testing version to those who are interested.
And regularly, when I change the input parameters, the first run goes "idle" - i.e. it doesn't trade, then from the second run everything is OK. What's wrong with this - the genetic algorithm immediately eliminates the first results:
What is the build number?
2280
PS. Here's the log again when there was no trade. At the same time in OnInit it checks fine. Apparently not in OnTimer, I'll add logs. The robot does not trade if it is not allowed, probably some condition is triggered.
2280
PS. Here's the log again when there was no trade. At the same time in OnInit it checks fine. Apparently not in OnTimer, I'll add logs. The robot does not trade if it is not allowed, probably some condition is triggered.
A more recent build is available.
It doesn't work
It doesn't work
Upgrade from MetaQuotes-Demo
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Thank you. Upgraded to 2286. I will write to you if there is a problem again.
In general, my fault. I closed flags initialization in ifdef profiling mode and got random(
PS. And, sometimes ArrayResize cleared memory (like during visual mode) - and could not catch this error there.
Hello again everyone)
Developers, a question for you. Is it possible to customize the parameters of the genetic algorithm? For example, can you set stopping and mutation criteria?
I often come across the fact that stopping occurs before the extremums are reached.
Also a question. Are you going to introduce other methods, such as simulated annealing?