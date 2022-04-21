MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester: bugs, bugs, suggestions for improvement - page 36
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Can you tell me how to clear the history of previous tests in the strategy tester?
Why do I need to do this? I only look at the Overview tab when I need to take a previous setting of the Strategy Tester. It is convenient. It doesn't bother me with the rest of the stuff.
What's more, it has a nice search engine. That's why it's easy to find the right one out of hundreds of settings.
I have found one of the places where the Tester can be sped up. It turns out that every time when the tester compares two prices (for example, BuyLimit and Tick.ask), it does it through expensive normalization. There's no need to do that!
If the prices entering the Tester are normalised beforehand, the Optimisation will go tens of percent faster.
In fact, this is a free way to significantly boost the performance of the Tester. Virtual, to a large extent because of this, bypasses the regular tester, even in the mode by pips.
You only need to normalize the initial prices through NormalizeDouble (do not use other normalization functions).
You may have cleaned the wrong folder.
In the main menu of the client terminal, select File - Open data folder. Go further - MQL5\Profiles\Tester - and see what's there
I checked on two terminals. Portable and Normal.
Portable found the file and erased it.
Normal. The path there is thorny "C:\Users\*****\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\F075********************************\Tester \logs or cache".
It's all erased. The picture hasn't changed.
Tested on two terminals. Portal and Normal.
Portable found the file and erased it. the picture did not change.
On the regular. There's a thorny path, "C:\Users\*****\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\F075********************************\Tester \logs or cache"
It's all erased. The picture hasn't changed.
C:\Users\*****\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\F075********************************\MQL5\Profiles\Tester
C:\Users\*****\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\F075********************************\MQL5\Profiles\Tester
Thank you for your responsiveness. And the hard work in guiding you to the right path.
All found. It all worked out. Thank you.
Convincing.
2269 - it works, Thank you.
Got it. We'll fix it.
2269 - now that's great. Thank you.
If you leave only one Agent in front of the geneticists, it will take a stack of 512 jobs when you start Optimize.
If other Agents are enabled while calculating this pack, they will not be engaged until the first Agent has finished calculating its pack's jobs.
6 tasks, 3 agents. Each received 2.
When all 3 gave one result each, went to the Results tab and looked at them (passes 0, 2 and 4). Then switched to the log, and when the optimization was done, the results tab was automatically enabled.
But sorting by pass number broke down:
Bild 2269. Cleared the \Tester\cache\, recompiled the EA.
Optimisation shows 335 trades, single test shows 32: