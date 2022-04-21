MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester: bugs, bugs, suggestions for improvement - page 33
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Are the previous caches genetic?
Yes.
I always run optimisation instead of a single pass, too.
Yes.
Are artificial tics generated differently now than they used to be? (Simulation = all ticks)
After startup, the tester takes a long time to count something and score the RAM, and only then does a single pass start.
It seems to have been faster before
Yes, I see. We will fix that.
Is it possible to make pending and SL/TP orders placed at the current price execute on the current tick?
Reproduced a bug with an empty value in the intu parameters.
1. Assemble the EA:
2. optimise on anything both parameters:
3. Uncheck enam and optimize only x:
4. Load the 1st optimization cache, then the 2nd optimization cache, run a single run from the results. Instead of -1 we get INT_MAX:
Relevant for all enums starting with -1.
Please add milliseconds to the time output everywhere in the Visualiser.
You have to make your own information output entirely in order to debug the potik mode.
What is the point of displaying local time in the Visualiser?
What is the point of displaying local time in the Visualiser?
I never look at it either. But it does take up useful space...