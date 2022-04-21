MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester: bugs, bugs, suggestions for improvement - page 37
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Bild 2269. Cleared the \Tester\cache\, recompiled the EA.
Optimization shows 335 trades, single test - 32:
Perform the following experiment with this EA.
1. Close the client terminal to unload all tester agents
2. Start the terminal.
3. Run a single test, save the result. 4.
4. run the same single test again at the same time, compare results
Carry out the following experiment with this expert.
1. Close the client terminal so that all tester agents are unloaded
2. Start the terminal.
3. Run a single test, save the result.
4. Run the same single test again, compare the results
Yes, exactly the same difference as during optimization.
Is there a problem with the EA?
Yes, exactly the difference that optimisation makes.
Is there a problem with the EA?
Looks like there is no explicit initialisation of any variable somewhere.
Analyse what the transactions depend on.
There doesn't seem to be an explicit initialisation of any variable somewhere.
Analyse what the transactions depend on.
Is it something recent? Has it changed in the latest builds?
Not in the habit of declaring variables without initialization. Don't even know which direction to dig.
Is it something fresh? Has it changed in the latest builds?
I'm not in the habit of declaring variables without initialisation. I don't even know in what direction to dig.
No. It was there before, too. It was because of uninitialized variables.
You have something to catch on to. Analyse the transactions. Why a deal is done in one case and not in another. Know the time, analyse the terms of the deal at this point in time, don't spare the prints
I'm not in the habit of declaring variables without initialisation. I don't even know which direction to dig.
You could check itthis way.
No. It was before. Just because of uninitialised variables.
You have something to catch on to. Analyse the transactions. Why in one case the deal is done and in another not. Know the time, analyse the terms of the deal at this point in time, don't spare the prints
Something you have over-optimised with iTime:
Working on M5:
Something you over-optimised with iTime:
Working on the M5:
2270. The full search cache has stopped working.
I'm setting a range of 1 to 6. Running it. Calculating six runs.
Then I'm setting a range of 1 to 7. Running. Calculated seven runs. Should have only one (six taken from cache).
2270. The full search cache has stopped working.
I'm setting a range of 1 to 6. Running it. Calculating six runs.
Then I'm setting a range of 1 to 7. Running. Calculated seven runs. Should have only one (six taken from the cache).
Actually, the cache was broken a year and a half ago.