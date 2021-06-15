1200 subscribers!!! - page 98

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Boris Gulikov:
You did the right thing. This "some kind of Brexit" has already lost a scalper in the last two years.

I made more than 7% profit yesterday before the vote, nearer to it and afterwards I lost all my profits. So zero, not counting the orgasm I got ))

 
Anatolii Zainchkovskii:

No, the product is just for show, there are plenty of such free ones, and they are useless) no one will sell a real ploughman.)

You can rent it out. Earned dough for the deposit and the lease is closed. In general, there are a lot of ways to monetise, this site is not the point.

 
Alexey Volchanskiy:

I made more than 7% profit yesterday before the vote, nearer to it and afterwards I lost all my profits. So zero, not counting the orgasm I got ))

It's a shame. But I have not lost anything! )

I bought the pound after the news came out. Took 1%. Not much. And with my hands. I turned all the bots off overnight as a precaution.

 


 

Alexey Volchanskiy:

...zero, not counting the orgasm I got))

So it was worth the trade after all.

 
Vladislav Andruschenko:

I am sitting here thinking about such products nowadays:

I spend so much nerve on support, beauty, code optimization(the algorhythm doesn't change),

And here every day there are 10 new experts, "Here's YOU +100600 million on the test checkpoints, take it for 200-10000 quid.

Moral: While you are thinking about conscience, others are po....

So conscience is either there or not - it is an inherent fact, there are no exhortations to help.

 
Aleksey Ivanov:

So conscience is either there or it is not - it is a given, and exhortation will not help.

And the third option is when you have a conscience, but have not been taught how to use it since childhood.

 
1500!
Starting to cheer for Anna, still half way to Gonchar's record
[Deleted]  
Aleksey Ivanov:

So conscience is either there or it is not - it is a given, and exhortation will not help.

It's a shame that a beautiful code is not equivalent to a profitable one
 
Ivan Butko:
1500!
I'm starting to root for Anna, Gonchar's record is still halfway there.

If you add the others, you get 2,000. Good for you. 60K a month. And not a buzz))

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