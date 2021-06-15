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You did the right thing. This "some kind of Brexit" has already lost a scalper in the last two years.
I made more than 7% profit yesterday before the vote, nearer to it and afterwards I lost all my profits. So zero, not counting the orgasm I got ))
No, the product is just for show, there are plenty of such free ones, and they are useless) no one will sell a real ploughman.)
You can rent it out. Earned dough for the deposit and the lease is closed. In general, there are a lot of ways to monetise, this site is not the point.
I made more than 7% profit yesterday before the vote, nearer to it and afterwards I lost all my profits. So zero, not counting the orgasm I got ))
It's a shame. But I have not lost anything! )
I bought the pound after the news came out. Took 1%. Not much. And with my hands. I turned all the bots off overnight as a precaution.
Alexey Volchanskiy:
...zero, not counting the orgasm I got))
So it was worth the trade after all.
I am sitting here thinking about such products nowadays:
I spend so much nerve on support, beauty, code optimization(the algorhythm doesn't change),
And here every day there are 10 new experts, "Here's YOU +100600 million on the test checkpoints, take it for 200-10000 quid.Moral: While you are thinking about conscience, others are po....
So conscience is either there or not - it is an inherent fact, there are no exhortations to help.
So conscience is either there or it is not - it is a given, and exhortation will not help.
And the third option is when you have a conscience, but have not been taught how to use it since childhood.
Starting to cheer for Anna, still half way to Gonchar's record
So conscience is either there or it is not - it is a given, and exhortation will not help.
1500!
I'm starting to root for Anna, Gonchar's record is still halfway there.
If you add the others, you get 2,000. Good for you. 60K a month. And not a buzz))