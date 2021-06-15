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the toad is like that )))) and traders' toad is their favourite like no other)
As you have a product on the market, it is time to create a theme like: "How do you promote products", or "How and where best to advertise," well, the imagination is yours, it is important to attract the attention of a newly created topic, even if the theme is stupid - it does not matter, it is important attention:)
See that you have a product in the market, so it's time to create topics such as: "How do you promote products," or "How and where best to advertise," well, the general fantasy for you, it is important to attract newly created topic to your attention, let the theme and stupid - it is not important, it is important attention:)
No, the product is for show, such free of charge pond, and the good of it is zero) the real ploughman no one will sell)
No, the product is for show, there are plenty of such free ones, and they are useless) no one would sell a real ploughman.)
Why, the pockets of the forex market are wide enough for everyone.
Why, the pockets of forex are wide - there is enough for everyone.
It's not because there isn't enough money, I said "toad" before ... I think everyone on this forum has ideas that they do not share because they believe in the graality of the idea.
I am sitting here thinking about such products nowadays:
I spend so much nerve on support, beauty, code optimization(the algorhythm doesn't change),
And here every day there are 10 new experts, "Here's YOU +100600 million on test checkpoints, take it for 200-10000 quid.Moral: While you're thinking about your conscience, others are going to....
I am sitting here thinking about such products nowadays:
I spend so much nerve on support, beauty, code optimization(the algorhythm doesn't change),
and here every day there are 10 new experts, "here's +100600 million on test checkpoints, take it for 200-10000 quid".
They are like a robot, and then they complain about why the robot is lost.)
Opened her last long trade.
Buying at 2:30. RSI was below 40.
Whose signal are we talking about? Can I get a link to the signal?
A link is not possible. In this case, you have to think for yourself and use a search engine.
Top didn't take any risk yesterday or today, referring to Brexit and something about 150p. Could have taken profits even on the pound though.
Top didn't take any risk yesterday or today, referring to Brexit and something about 150p. Could have taken profits even on the pound though.