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Dollar counter-trend
Hope dies last D))
Dollar counter-trend
Hope dies last D)))
Correction)))
Correction))
1,2,3. This is already a stable flat).
1,2,3. This is already a stable flat).
Vova, stop sculpting;) you have as much to do with the market as I have to do with ballet. Drink some blue, it's yours.
Bulmish has passed the baton to the new top. It's going unrealistically smoothly.
Potential :)
Bulmish has passed the baton to the new top. It is running unrealistically smoothly.
There are probably days in the EA on which the stoploss happened. And the Expert Advisor is not allowed to trade on those days. That is why it is tested so well on history.
And the fact that it trades well online for the last 1.5 months is just a coincidence.
Bulmish has passed the baton to the new top. Going unrealistically smooth.
Lucky overcomer
There are probably days in the EA on which the stoploss occurred. And the EA is not allowed to trade on those days. That's why it is so well tested on the history.
The fact that it trades well online for the last 1.5 months is just a coincidence.
Basically, even if the price goes in the wrong direction, he has stops. Once he hits one, he will start to gain again.UPD
Opening price, stop, take.
Moose: 1.18250-1.20250= -0.02 or 200.0 pips
Take: 1.18250-1.18044= 0.002 or 20.0 pips.
TP:SL ratio = 1:10. With an average of 10 trades a month, it will take a month to recover. The author himself warns that 100% winrage will not be vincible.
Can anyone calculate how much one moose will take down a deposit? I'm having a hard time with his risks.