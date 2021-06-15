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Well, MT5's advertising of the platform has failed ))))) The former top on all of his signals has flunked
And if these schemes are being made right here in the service, what should I do about it?
Either forget about the service, or spend a lot of time keeping track of everyone and everything, which is quite problematic for a number of reasons.
it's a lot easier and cheaper, in my opinion.
Either forget about the service, or spend a lot of time tracking everyone and everything, which is quite problematic for a number of reasons
it's easier and cheaper, in my opinion.
You can find another good option:
make your own signal, get subscriptions and be happy)
The Englishman on MT4 is getting away with it. The results are even better than the fallen bullshit, the subscriptions are growing by leaps and bounds.
I should say the Englishman is getting better than the fallen bullshit - his subscriptions are growing by leaps and bounds.
It's going nicely, but it's disconcerting that there's one refill and no withdrawals, the drawdown is over 50%.
Otherwise it's fine))
If you look carefully at the name of the bullSheet signal trading instruments, you will notice that all currency pairs have a dot in their names - it is a sign of a micro account. He started with 50 cents)). That's the answer to the question "can you become a millionaire with 1 quid".
I do not agree with you there. I don't agree with you. There are brokerage companies on dollar accounts that may have dots, prefixes, etc. or just skip the service altogether.
If you don't want to use all these services, or just forget about them and spend a lot of time tracking everyone and everything, which is quite problematic for a number of reasons.
it's easier and cheaper, in my opinion.
If you don't do anything, it's better to go to a factory. Some kind of salary will be dripping.
You can find another good option:
Make your signal, get subscriptions and be happy)
Now that's a good one. ++
I don't agree with you there. There are brokerage companies which may have dots, prefixes etc. on their dollar accounts.
Can I ask some examples? What respectable brokerage companies cannot afford a separate server for cent accounts and they keep all accounts on the same server. Can you give me an example of a brokerage company where a dot in the name of a currency pair is not on a price (micro) account?
Can I ask some examples? What reputable brokerage companies can't afford a separate server for cents accounts and they keep all accounts on one server. Can you give me an example of a brokerage company where a dot in the name of a currency pair is not in a price (micro) account?
I don't know who the solid ones are. They all look equal to me.
They apply dots, underscores and other crap for different purposes for their own needs.
But this is a dollar account.
I don't know who the solid ones are. They all look equal to me.
They apply dots, underscores and other crap for different purposes for their own needs.
But this is a dollar account.
I asked for an example of a dollar account with a dot at the end of a currency pair, not an index. I am aware that there are indexes in different DTs. I am talking about Dot at the end of a currency pair as an indicator of a cent account. Are there any examples of dollar full accounts with a dot?
Just out of interest, I went to see YaleAnne, no signal.