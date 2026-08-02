Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 3624
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It's very difficult, there is most likely the famous expert Alexander Molak at the top of the list, he has a book on the subject
You can still read the leaderboard there, because it reflects the results on the test sample, which is available. But at the end of the contest the results on another unknown sample will be counted.
Most likely Molak doesn't participate there, just random dudes.
Most likely, the dataset has quotes for about 2000 stocks encoded in it. He is in charge of financial markets. That is, participation in the contest may have interesting consequences in terms of time series classification, some experience.
Especially for the organisers. They will be able to use the models later, because they know how to create this dataset. But the participants do not.
Especially for the organisers. They can then use the models, because they know how to create this dataset. But the participants don't.
Especially for the organisers. They can then use the models, because they know how to create this dataset. But the participants don't.
It's very difficult
There's a problem with labels 1, 3, 4, 6, 8. If you go down the list of their labels.
Each node K (with the exclusion of X and Y) can be in one of these 8 categories:
Confounder : K→X, K→Y, X→Y
Collider : X→K, Y→K, X→Y
Mediator : X→K, K→Y, X→Y
Independent : X→Y (no links to X or Y)
Cause of X: K→X→Y
Consequence of X: X→K, X→Y
Cause of Y: K→Y, X→Y
Consequence of Y: X→Y→K
If by number in the dataset, you have to subtract one from all, because in the dataset the numbering starts at zero.
If we look at the balance of classes, there are also very few of them compared to the remaining ones. Accordingly, the "balanced accuracy" metric, by which the result in the contest is evaluated, gives a low scor.
So, a hint if you haven't given up yet :)
They make the main confusion when learning.
Okay, a hint if you haven't given up yet :)
They make the main confusion when learning.
Interesting. Certainly haven't given up, I'm experimenting with hyperparameters in catbusta