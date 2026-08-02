Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 3628
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Unfortunately, it does not correspond to the methodology of algorithm testing in the articles. The number of calls to the FF is not specified, incorrect ranges without function offset are exposed, tests on different dimensions are not performed. The results are not summarised.
All sources are provided in the articles and comments, anyone can look at the code and reproduce the results. I don't see the point in continuing the topic.
In the notebook I added code to calculate Megacity with arbitrary number of dimensions. (Multivariate Megacity LBFGS) The result is output for two.
Result on 40 dimensions. No tuning of parameters.
It seems that the multidimensional f-ya was counted incorrectly. I tried to make it just like in the article:
In the article like this:
Result for 50 dimensions:
+ added multiprocessing. It is better to run on TPU instead of CPU. It counts faster.
Then I will change the function to the modified one from the article.
It seems that the multidimensional f-ya was counted incorrectly. I tried to make it just like in the article:
The article is like this:
Result for 50 measurements:
+ added multiprocessing. It is better to run on TPU instead of CPU. It counts faster.
Then I will change the function to the modified one from the article.
And how does the conversion go from multidimension to three?
Just taking the first 2 dimensions and the result for them )
Added the optimisation code with the neuron"Multivariate Megacity NN" :)
It's a bit messy so far, but it somehow worked on two dimensions.
Just taking the first 2 measurements and the result for them )
And you need to take the average value of the corresponding paired measurements.
The value of a multidimensional function F, where n is the number of two-dimensional ones and f is a two-dimensional function: F(x,y) = (1/n) * Σ f(xi,yi)
Coordinates to visualise a multidimensional space in a three-dimensional space:
x = (x1 + x2 + ... + xn) / n
y = (y1 + y2 + ... + yn) / n
You can also output the points of all individual two-dimensional f, then you will get a set of points in three-dimensional space.
And it is necessary to take the average of the corresponding paired measurements.
Value of multivariate function F, where n is the number of two-dimensional, and f is a two-dimensional function: F(x,y) = (1/n) * Σ f(xi,yi)
Coordinates for visualising a multidimensional space in a three-dimensional space:
x = (x1 + x2 + ... + xn) / n
y = (y1 + y2 + ... + yn) / n
You can also output the points of all individual two-dimensional f, then you will get a set of points in three-dimensional space.
Seems to me, extremely curious stuff, even with the code.
https://kolibri.press/324864
https://github.com/Computational-Turbulence-Group/SURD
Can someone translate the code into R?
Seems to me, extremely curious stuff, even with the code.
https://kolibri.press/324864
https://github.com/Computational-Turbulence-Group/SURD
Can someone stranlise the code in R?
I was recently given a link to this approach as well. I haven't looked into it yet.
After the Prado contest there were a number of articles on different approaches, like this one (vpn needed).