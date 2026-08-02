Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 3619
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Already found it. Is the whole notebook with all the code or one parquet file sent for checking?
100 trillon to work out the weather astrologicals?
Interesting dataset. Got stuck last night. Tried new features based on convolution of graph edges, like in super-precision networks - no improvement. Tried some other things, also no significant improvement.
Geners trillion traits and do fiche selections
No such power and love the more thoughtful approach :)
How many signs are there?
There are no signs. There are graphs with edges. The edges are described by numerical values, from which we should make signs, or apply any other approach. All graphs have different numbers of nodes and edges.
So you need search and optimisation.
I'm not sure what's needed yet. When I start thinking about it, I realise I don't get the point.